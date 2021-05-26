Guardiola previews Chelsea ahead of Champions League final

Chelsea has faced Leicester City twice this season, both times under different managers. Regardless of this, the Blues have lost twice. One practically spelt the end of Frank Lampard’s reign, the other spelt a defeat in the FA Cup final. This next fixture could very well determine if Chelsea plays Champions League football next season. Three key matches against the Foxes, the Blues have lost two. Do the Foxes have their number or have they learnt enough from two defeats to beat Brendan Rodgers’ men the third time of asking?