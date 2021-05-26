Guardiola previews Chelsea ahead of Champions League final
Pep Guardiola believes his side has broken a host of records since his arrival at the club and hopes to add a maiden Champions League title to the list.
Pep Guardiola believes his side has broken a host of records since his arrival at the club and hopes to add a maiden Champions League title to the list.
A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.https://www.newschainonline.com