UEFA

Gündoğan: The atmosphere for the final is going to be amazing

newschain
newschain
 17 days ago
İlkay Gündoğan cannot wait to play the Champions League final in front of supporters as he prepared to take on Chelsea in Porto.

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porto#The League#The Champions League#Hampions League#Orto
Premier Leaguemancity.com

Champions League Final: 24 hours to go...

From 8pm (UK BST), the clock will count down to Saturday's UEFA Champions League final between City and Chelsea. The biggest game in our history is just 24 hours away... And if CityTV's inspirational video doesn't get you in the mood for the game, nothing will!. Sit back and enjoy...
UEFAgoal.com

Sneijder: Why Onana should join Real Madrid or Barcelona rather than Arsenal

The Cameroon international has been urged against considering signing for the Gunners when his ban expires. Former Inter Milan midfielder Wesley Sneijder has advised Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana to join Real Madrid or Barcelona rather than Arsenal. The 37-year-old believes the Gunners have dipped in form in recent years, having...
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

Sterling starts UCL final with Guardiola going on the offensive

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola made the bold call to drop both his recognised holding midfielders for Saturday's Champions League final against Chelsea. Raheem Sterling returns to the City starting line-up with Ilkay Gundogan forced into a deeper role in midfield in the absence of Fernandinho and Rodrigo. Sterling has been left on the bench by Guardiola for all four quarter-final and semi-final ties as City have reached the final for the first time in their history.
Premier LeagueSoccerAmerica.com

Here we go again -- another s-crappy final

Pep Guardiola-- the world’s greatest soccer coach, it seems -- had assured us: this Champions League final, his very own Manchester City against Chelsea, this would be a great “advert for football.”. That was a pretty silly thing to say for one as steeped in soccer knowledge as Pep. The...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Blackpool fullback Gabriel slams 'not nice Arsenal atmosphere'

Nottingham Forest right-back Jordan Gabriel has taken fresh aim at former club Arsenal. He will step out at Wembley on Sunday in the League One play-off final against Lincoln for Blackpool on loan. Gabriel was at Arsenal from the U9s to U15s after being spotted playing for Sunday league team...
UEFAUSA Today

De Bruyne to miss Belgium's game against Russia at Euro 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne will not play for Belgium in Saturday's opening group game against Russia at the European Championship because he is still following an individual training program after an operation on his fractured nose and eye socket. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said Friday he...
Soccergamesbras.com

Betcris ready to go as the CONCACAF Final Four kicks off

The four group winners of Nations League A, which include the United States, Mexico, Honduras and Costa Rica, represent the four strongest teams in the region. These four also represent the best of CONCACAF in terms of having repeatedly qualified for the World Cup. They, with the addition of Jamaica, are the only five teams that didn’t have to go through the early rounds of World Cup qualifying and which received an advanced seed.
Premier Leaguemelodyinter.com

Gundogan hoping to bury the disappointment of C/ League at Euro 2020

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan plans to use his frustrations at losing another Champions League final to help Germany find form at Euro 2020. Gundogan lost a Champions League final for the second time in his career when Premier League winners City were beaten by Chelsea a fortnight ago, with Germany team-mate Kai Havertz scoring the winner for the Blues.
Premier League90min.com

Georginio Wijnaldum Explains Decision to Join PSG Over Barcelona

Georginio Wijnaldum has explained his decision to join Paris Saint-Germain after months of being linked with a switch to Barcelona. Wijnaldum is expected to officially join PSG when his contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the month. Barcelona were favourites to land the Dutchman, with Ronald Koeman keen to link up with his former player, but the midfielder admitted Mauricio Pochettino had a huge influence on his decision.
SoccerTribal Football

Lovren impressed by 'scary' England squad

Dejan Lovren admits England's squad for the upcoming Euros is 'scary'. The former Liverpool defender will play for Croatia against England in their Euros opener on Sunday. He told Sky Sports: "England have unbelievable talent in their squad. When you look at all the players and how they are playing at the moment, it's quite scary.