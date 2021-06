Spring is an exciting time of the year to hit the trails. It might be the cure from cabin fever, the new life emerging from the earth, or possibly the pioneer spirit evoked with being the first to lay eyes on the newly transformed landscape. Though the mountains call out, living at 6500 feet poses a challenge, as the majority of trails close to home are still buried beneath feet of snow. I’ve done my fair share of post-holing my way into the high country, but after a Stanley winter, dirt is as valuable as gold. Once the snow is gone from my backyard, my boots wait anxiously by the door. The Sawtooths will have to thaw a bit more, so I look to the Salmon River country.