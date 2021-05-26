Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

WisEye Morning Minute: Senate Committee Hearing on Ending Enhanced Federal UI

madison
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs reported by WisPolitics.com, the Senate Committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform held a public hearing Tuesday to hear testimony on legislation that could end enhanced federal unemployment benefits in Wisconsin. Senate Bill 354 was introduced last week by Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester). It would end the $300 a week in federal benefits that are in addition to the maximum state benefit of $370 a week. The federal benefit is scheduled to run out in September, and Gov. Tony Evers has indicated he'd likely veto the bill if it reached his desk. In this segment, committee member Sen. Robert Wirch (D-Somers) and committee chair Sen. Stephen Nass (R-Whitewater) debate issues around child care costs and the local economy.

madison.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Economy#Wispolitics Com#Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Politicsmadison

WisEye Morning Minute: JFC Approves Bills to Eliminate Personal Property Tax

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Joint Committee on Finance in an 11-3 vote approved AB 191 and SB 189 relating to eliminating the personal property tax. The Committee last Thursday included more than $200 million in its version of the budget to backfill revenue municipalities would lose over no longer being able to collect the tax. JFC didn't include the actual repeal in its budget, necessitating separate legislation. The bills are now ready to be taken up by the Senate and Assembly. During the executive session, committee member Rep. Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee) offered an amendment that would, upon budget passage, repeal the provision that pulls money from local units of government into the JFC slush fund for later appropriation through a 13.10 procedure and just funds the program. Goyke and Sen. Duey Stroebel (R-Saukville) debate the amendment.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

At Senate committee, D.C. statehood is debated anew

D.C. statehood proponents sought Tuesday to counter arguments that the idea is unconstitutional, urging a Senate committee to fulfill America’s founding principle of no taxation without representation in the nation’s capital. “This lack of representation for the residents of the city that serves as a beacon of freedom and democracy...
Educationmadison

WisEye Morning Minute: Proposed Property Tax Reduction to Help State Secure Federal K-12 Aid

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisconsinEye host Briana Reilly and WisPolitics.com editor JR Ross discuss how the GOP property tax reduction plan would pump some $650 million into K-12 and tech colleges to lower property tax levies in the next two years.The move means the state would cover two-thirds of K-12 education costs in the next biennium. The action came after superintendents from the state’s five largest school districts called on JFC leaders to act to secure $2.3 billion in federal aid. Lawmakers need to spend about 35% of state aid on schools to get the federal money. JFC initially only committed $128 million in new funding for K-12. Because the property taxes technically qualify as school spending, the state would meet the federal requirement under GOP lawmakers’ budget plan.
PoliticsWiscnews.com

WisEye Morning Minute: JFC Votes on $3.4 Billion Tax Cut

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Joint Finance Committee voted along party lines to approve a two-year state budget after adding a $3.4 billion tax cut. It now goes to the full Legislature, where approval is expected by the end of the fiscal year. Then Gov. Tony Evers will review it. The committee's final efforts on the budget Thursday night use the additional $4.4 billion in revenue the state is expected to take in through mid-2023 to check off two priorities: cutting taxes and ensuring the plan meets federal requirements to qualify for some $2.2 billion in aid through the last two COVID-19 packages. In this segment, Sens. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) and Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) debate the tax cut proposal.
Wisconsin Statemadison

WisEye Morning Minute: WI Assembly Approves Police Reform Bills

As reported by WisPolitics.com, the Wisconsin State Assembly on Wednesday approved a series of bills to overhaul police policies, including one to ban chokeholds except in self-defense or when an officer's life is in danger. In this segment, Minority Leader Rep. Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) and Majority Leader Rep. Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) preview the bills during their pre-session news conferences.
Oldenburg, INWRBI Radio

Senator Leising to serve on state legislative study committees

Statehouse — State Senator Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) will serve as a member of several study committees in preparation for the 2022 legislative session. Interim Study Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources, chair;. State Fair Advisory Committee, vice-chair;. Medicaid Advisory Committee; and. 21st Century Energy Policy Development Task Force. “As a...
Healthmadison

WisEye Morning Minute: JFC Votes on Health Care Priorities

Members and Co-Chairs of the Joint Committee on Finance previewed Tuesday's budget vote on health care priorities, human services and broadband. Democratic member Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D-West Point) highlighted that Wisconsin will be out $2.3 billion for K-12 education with 90,000 Wisconsinites continuing to be uninsured if Republicans don't take Medicaid Expansion. In contrast, co-chair Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) highlighted the Republicans' plan to invest nearly $100 million in nursing homes, $45 million in family care/direct care, $40 million over the biennium in Wisconsin hospitals, 40 percent increase in dental reimbursement, and investments in other health-related areas without taking Medicaid Expansion.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Senate sets hearing for DC statehood for June 22

The Senate is moving forward with an effort to make Washington D.C. the 51st state by scheduling a hearing for June 22. But final passage for statehood is still a longshot prospect in the 50-50 split upper chamber. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will convene a hearing...
Beaver Dam, WIWiscnews.com

WisEye Morning Minute: JFC Votes on DOC and Juvenile Justice Budgets

As reported by WisPolitics.com, the Joint Finance Committee voted along party lines on Thursday to put an additional $34.4 million into the Department of Corrections and Juvenile Justice, much of it to help cover overtime for prison guards. But Democrats knocked the motion for not embracing the governor's call for measures meant to reduce the prison population such as expanding the state's earned release program. In this segment, Committee member Rep. Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee) and Co-Chair Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) debate the issue.
Labor Issuesplansponsor.com

House Education and Labor Committee Debates SECURE 2.0

The House Committee on Education and Labor held a hearing Wednesday morning to examine certain aspects of the Securing a Strong Retirement Act, also known as H.R. 2954, as introduced by Representatives Richard Neal, D-Massachusetts, and Kevin Brady, R-Texas. The hearing expanded what has already been an extensive amount of...
Newark, NJhudsontv.com

Senator Stack’s Bill on Ending Eviction Moratorium Advances Out of Committee

STACK, RICE & RUIZ BILL TO SAFEGUARD AGAINST EVICTIONS PASSES COMMITTEE. Trenton – In an effort to address the looming eviction crisis, the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee passed legislation today sponsored by Senators Brian Stack, Ronald Rice and M. Teresa Ruiz, which would provide financial relief to certain landlords and tenants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Senate Republicans block Democrats' sweeping voting rights bill

Senate Republicans filibustered Democrats' signature voting rights bill on Tuesday, denying it the 60 votes needed to advance the bill and start debate. Why it matters: It's an expected-but-significant blow to Democrats' hopes of passing a sweeping federal elections overhaul to combat a wave of new voting restrictions in Republican-led states.
Congress & Courtshometownbroadcasting.com

Senator Ballweg On Budget Passed by Joint Finance Committee

Last week, I was proud to join my Joint Committee on Finance (JFC) colleagues in passing a budget that is good for all of Wisconsin. It responsibly invests in our economic recovery while not overspending our means or frivolously including a wish list of policy items. As we listened to...
Vermont Statewamc.org

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy Discusses Legislative Priorities

Before U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy left Vermont to return to Washington on Monday, the Democrat discussed several pieces of legislation that will be his priorities as the session continues. Vermont’s senior senator expects a busy six weeks as Senators return to Washington. Leahy says the Appropriations Committee, which the he...