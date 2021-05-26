ALLEGANY MAGAZINE MAY 2021 -- Uniquely Allegany Books: The What, the Where, the How and the Hoo Hoo -- Telly Tales has been telling tales for 15 years

Allegany Magazine Online Exclusive Review: Cumberland Theatre’s “House of Yes.”. Dark Comedy Brings Family Neurosis to Life on a Chess Board. Under normal circumstances, after seeing a local production with the intent of reviewing it, I have the lead paragraph mostly written in my head before I reach my driveway. But the play I just witnessed tonight at the Cumberland Theatre is anything but normal. And so I am having a difficult time conjuring an appropriate lead paragraph that will both entice audiences to go and see it and also warn people of its content without presenting an entire synopsis.