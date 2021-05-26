Cancel
High Point, NC

Update: Police searching for car linked to Tuesday night homicide in High Point

By Staff Report
greensboro.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH POINT — Authorities are searching for a vehicle thought to be linked to a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday evening. Police released surveillance images of the car, which they said appears to be anywhere from a 2009 to a 2011 Nissan Rogue. HIGH POINT — One man...

High Point, NC
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
High Point Enterprise

High-speed chase led by 13-year-old, police say

HIGH POINT — Police say that a stolen car that officers chased at high speeds this weekend apparently was driven by a 13-year-old boy. On Saturday at 12:40 a.m. a 2008 Nissan Altima that had been reported stolen out of Greensboro was spotted by a High Point Police Department officer on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in east High Point. The officer tried to stop the car near the intersection with Triangle Lake Road, but the driver sped away, police Lt. J.S. Crouse said.
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
High Point, NC
High Point Enterprise

Driver arrested after car chase

TRIAD — A motorist was arrested after leading law enforcement officers on a chase across three counties early Friday. The chase began when Thomasville Police Department officers attempted to stop a car shortly after 2 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Church Road and National Highway, but the driver instead sped away, Capt. Brad Saintsing said.
Wilmington, NCwcti12.com

Ten years in prison for man convicted of running drugs from High Point to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, New Hanover County — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to just over ten years in federal prison on charges related to drug trafficking. G. Norman Acker, III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said undercover investigators with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit put in an order for heroin with Shyreek Thatch in November 2019, and Thatch and Mikal Huff, 19, of High Point, left an apartment in Wilmington to make the delivery.
High Point, NC
High Point Enterprise

HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: Police curbed parking ploy in 1947

And now, from the No-Good-Deed-Goes-Unpunished Department, we bring you this unusual, somewhat amusing tale from downtown High Point in the summer of 1947. In the midst of the country’s booming postwar economy — and in an age before anybody had ever heard of a mall — the city’s downtown district was a shopping mecca. Department stores such as the popular Belk-Stevens Co., better known simply as Belk, thrived with an abundance of shoppers.