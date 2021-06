Monday saw a flurry of roster moves on the part of the Los Angeles Dodgers, most notably the arrival of Albert Pujols to the team. The Dodgers introduced Pujols at a press conference Monday afternoon. In some of his remarks, the future Hall of Famer said that he and the Dodgers had had frank discussions about is role on the team would be. He said he is willing to do anything it takes to bring the team another ring. Since the number 5 is already taken by Corey Seager, Pujols will wear number 55 in his time with the Dodgers, mentioned the Bible and “double grace!”