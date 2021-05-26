Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta, GA

The Way We Were: Martha Lester got the job done

augustachronicle.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModest to a fault, but successful to the max, Martha Lester contributed much to serving her Augusta community. She not only had a public school named in her honor, but also a Methodist church. Records of the North Georgia Conference, as well as archives of The Augusta Chronicle, tell the story of Lester Memorial Methodist Church, a once-thriving place of worship in Augusta’s King Mill community. At one point in 1934, The Chronicle reported, it had 200 members in its Sunday school.

www.augustachronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Lester
Person
Ben Lester
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missionary#George King#Sunday School#Dillon King#School Leadership#The Augusta Chronicle#Home Missionary Society#King Mill#Houghton School#Mrs B D Lester#Miss Ruth Weigle#Mrs T O Brown#Worship#Augusta Mill Villages#Celebrated Children#Leadership Roles#Augusta Canal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
China
Related
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

CSRA reflects on the life of a legendary local funeral director

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroner Mark Bowen confirmed Charlie Reid, owner of C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home, passed away Friday. Charlie Reid was a household name for many across Augusta, as he was known for his generosity to families who needed help when they were at their lowest. At...
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

Augusta live performance resumes with tribute to the late Richard Justice

A hero of Augusta theater will be honored with a celebration that's hoped to meet his exacting standards. Richard Justice, a longtime actor, director and social justice advocate, died Aug. 27 from COVID-19, leaving friends and family to grieve the vibrant man largely alone. But this Saturday, live performance in...
Virginia Statewfxg.com

Charlie Norwood VA kicks off VA2K events for homeless Veterans

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The Charlie Norwood VA is hosting a series of events this week to promote health and wellness while also supporting homeless veterans. The VA2K walk is usually a day-long event, but due to the pandemic, employees and local veterans will be able to participate in a weeklong series of events May 16-22, including a 24-hour step challenge on May 19 and a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on May 22.
Augusta, GAPosted by
Augusta News Watch

Vaccine database: Augusta sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Augusta: 1. 2902 Peach Orchard Rd (706) 798-8088; 2. 2505 Windsor Spring Rd (706) 796-8146; 3. 825 Alexander Dr 706-739-1701; 4. 2801 Washington Rd (706) 731-7333; 5. 2816 Washington Rd (706) 731-5206; 6. 483 Highland Ave 706-738-4558; 7. 596 Bobby Jones Expy 706-863-7846; 8. 3650 Wheeler Rd 706-210-7991; 9. 2803 Wrightsboro Rd #17 706-733-4414; 10. 3900 Washington Rd 706-868-8084; 11. 3204 Peach Orchard Rd 706-796-7240; 12. 3228 Wrightsboro Rd 706-733-3715; 13. 260 Bobby Jones Expy 706-860-0170; 14. 3209 Deans Bridge Rd 706-792-9323; 15. 3338 Wrightsboro Rd 706-941-5317;
Screven County, GAaugustachronicle.com

County to review more options about sanitation

Within the last year, the board of commissioners has made major changes in how garbage collection is done in Screven County – be it in the consolidation of collection sites down to teen numbers from 70-plus or the switch from county-run to privatization. However, talk of sanitation still remains a...
Augusta, GAwfxg.com

CYBER NEWS NOW: Rise Augusta celebrates successful fundraiser

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - We have an update to a story we first told you about here, about an ambitious fundraiser for Richmond County Schools, designed to bring tech to the classroom. That goal was reached--- and then some. “When I first started this, a lot of times people were like...
Augusta, GAPosted by
Augusta News Watch

Hiring now! Jobs in Augusta with an immediate start

These companies in Augusta are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Customer Service / Remote Sales; 2. Inbound Sales/ Customer Service Agent - Virtual/Remote; 3. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 4. Remote Call Center Representative; 5. Customer Service Representative (Work from Home); 6. REMOTE CUSTOMER SERVICE SPECIALIST; 7. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 8. Work From Home - Sales Representative - No Experience Required; 9. Inbound Sales Agent; 10. Insurance Sales (Remote) - Leads, Training, Bonuses, Support...;
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

What city emails revealed about search for Augusta fire chief

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New bombshells from the search for Augusta’s next fire chief after the I-Team spent the day combing through new internal city emails that show two big things. First – your elected officials hired a national search firm to conduct this search. We still owe them $14,108...
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

Draft Augusta ordinance defines conditions for application of "blight tax"

After years of spending money to condemn and demolish blighted structures, Augusta officials are looking at a fresh approach. A new blight ordinance – labeled a “working draft” – proposes to raise the city millage sevenfold for owners who don’t address blight on their properties and cut taxes in half for those who do.
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

How will Augusta redraw voting district lines? Diverse population has led to challenges

Growth around Fort Gordon could push some Augusta residents into new voting districts, but if history is a guide, a federal judge might wind up drawing them. Coming up is redistricting. Every 10 years, the U.S. reapportions political seats based on population shifts or growth revealed by the census. The process starts with congressional seats, works it way through state House and Senate districts, then heads to local government bodies, such as the Augusta Commission or the Richmond County Board of Education.
North Augusta, SCWRDW-TV

Small business booming in North Augusta

The pandemic showed us that high-speed internet is no longer just nice to have, it's a necessity. But about 14 million Americans don't have access to it. Leaders are working to connect rural America to broadband service. Millions of kids across the country battle eczema every day. There is now...
Augusta, GAaugustaceo.com

National Guard Recognized For Completing Mission At Golden Harvest Food Bank

After 15 months of service at Golden Harvest Food Bank, members of the Georgia National Guard will wrap up their COVID-19 relief efforts at the Food Bank on Monday, May 31. Since April of 2020, 15 servicemembers at a time have been stationed in Augusta to assist in distributing emergency food assistance to families in Golden Harvest’s 25-county service area. The Guard has been invaluable in helping Golden Harvest provide more than 14.9 million meals to people experiencing food insecurity due to the economic effects of the coronavirus in Georgia and South Carolina.
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

Person wanted for questioning in reference to Augusta bank burglary

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person in reference to a burglary that happened Saturday at the Navy Federal Credit Union on 232 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway. They say they are just looking to question the person pictured in the photo below.
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

Firefighter injured while fighting blaze at old Rollins Elementary School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Fire and EMA says a firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting a fire at the old Rollins Elementary School on Mura Drive Sunday. The agency reports firefighters were able to knock down the flames that had consumed two rooms in 20 minutes. In a Facebook post, officials say the rooms suffered moderate damage.