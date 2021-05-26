The Way We Were: Martha Lester got the job done

Modest to a fault, but successful to the max, Martha Lester contributed much to serving her Augusta community. She not only had a public school named in her honor, but also a Methodist church. Records of the North Georgia Conference, as well as archives of The Augusta Chronicle, tell the story of Lester Memorial Methodist Church, a once-thriving place of worship in Augusta’s King Mill community. At one point in 1934, The Chronicle reported, it had 200 members in its Sunday school.