Outdoor BHS graduation set for Saturday

The BHS Class of 2020 at last year’s graduation, which was delayed for a few weeks due to the ongoing global pandemic. This year’s ceremony will look similar but with more family and friends allowed to attend thanks to relaxed COVID protocols.

Baldwin High School’s upcoming Class of 2021 graduation will look a lot like last year’s ceremony, but with more family and friends allowed to attend thanks to relaxed COVID protocols, school officials say.

The event is slated for 9 a.m. Saturday inside Braves Stadium, which is adjacent to the Baldwin County Board of Education on ABC Street.

The Class of 2020 graduates were allowed only four tickets apiece last year, but due to improved conditions with the pandemic, this year’s seniors will be granted “at least” 10 tickets each according to BHS Principal Jason Flanders.

“That’ll be a big increase,” Flanders said at this month’s BOE meeting. “A lot of that is based off the fact that we had to leave 6-foot gaps between families last year. It cut down on how many people we could put in each section.”

With 220 graduates scheduled to earn their diplomas, that means over 2,000 people could be attending this weekend’s ceremony. Tickets will be red or white, and the color dictates which side of the stadium where families should be seated.

Timing is the other major change from 2020 graduation to this one. Last year’s graduates had to wait until almost late July before getting to celebrate their major accomplishment in person. The school district produced a virtual graduation that aired around the time the ceremony was originally scheduled but had to hold off on doing it in person following a recommendation from the health department.

For those unable to attend Saturday morning’s commencement, the event will be livestreamed via the Baldwin County School District’s social media channels.

“It’s going to be a fun day, and it’s going to be a momentous day for our students and their families,” said Flanders.