Meeting the challenges of our local Humboldt County job market has always been a strength of the Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE). It’s part of what has drawn me to the organization. Through its ongoing programs led by experts and educators, many successful partnerships have been nurtured over the years. As a communications professional, I’ve paid particular attention to academic and vocational programs offered by the local high schools. As a high school senior in the late 1970s, I had to choose a career path beginning with higher education or vocational training. Back then, I remember the Humboldt Regional Occupation Program as being the main local program as an alternative to higher education, although the choices in HROP were limited then.