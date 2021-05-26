Cancel
Saint Cloud, MN

Tom Emmer lacks understanding of the First Amendment

St. Cloud Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Emmer, our congressman, just doesn't understand! The First Amendment protects the right of free speech. Yet the Republican National Committee (our congressman is a member) encourages the introduction of bills/measures to restrict the right of protest. Some 34 states have introduced 81 bills/measures to take away First Amendment rights! Yet 96% of protests have been nonviolent. One of these measures gives immunity to drivers if they strike and injure protesters (ram their car into protesters).

