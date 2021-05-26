Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Carl Icahn says many of today’s cryptos ‘will not survive,’ but asset ‘may be here to stay’

By William Watts
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Billionaire investor Carl icahn isn't convinced bitcoin and other contemporary digital assets will survive, but cryptocurrencies "may be here to stay."

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Carl Icahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Cryptocurrency#Investors#Market Volatility#Dxy#Icahn Enterprises#Btcusd#The Federal Reserve#S P#Cryptos#Billionaire Carl Icahn#Investor Worries#Currency#Trading#Inflation Worries#Fed Officials#Today#Bitcoin Shock Waves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksGreenwichTime

Stocks move lower on Wall Street; AMC slumps on stock sale

Stocks mostly fell on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday as investors weighed the latest economic reports showing that unemployment claims are falling but labor costs are rising. Markets have been wobbly all week as investors closely watch the labor markets for more signs of economic growth and consider any...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Aon stock set to gain after deals to sell some retirement assets for $1.4 billion

Shares of Aon PLC were indicated up about 0.5% in premarket trading Thursday, after the professional services and insurance company announced deals to sell some retirement assets for $1.4 billion. The company said it has signed agreements to sell its U.S. retirement business to Aquiline and its Aon Retiree Health Exchange business to Alight. The company said the sales are intended to address concerns raised by the U.S. Department of Justice regarding Aon's deal to buy insurance broker Willis Towers Watson PLC . "These agreements further accelerate our momentum to close our proposed combination with Willis Towers Watson," said Aon Chief Executive Greg Case. Aon's stock has rallied 19.7% year to date through Wednesday, while the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has advanced 18.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 12.0%.
StocksPosted by
WRAL News

Stocks are mostly lower on Wall Street; AMC swings sharply

Stocks mostly fell on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday as investors weighed the latest economic reports showing that unemployment claims are falling but labor costs are rising. Markets have been wobbly all week as investors closely watch the labor markets for more signs of economic growth and consider any...
Currenciesai-cio.com

Look Out, Dollar: The Yuan Will Keep Surging, Says Ray Dalio

The demise of the US dollar’s worldwide eminence has been foretold many a time. Still, it remains the globe’s reserve denomination. But watch out for a comer currency, whose rise will be faster than anyone expects. That’s Ray Dalio’s take. The yuan will reach 5% to 10% of global foreign...
Businessfa-mag.com

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Sees Potential For 'Big Shock' From Inflation

BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said that investors may be underestimating the potential for a spike in inflation. “Most people haven’t had a forty-plus year career, and they’ve only seen declining inflation over the last 30-plus years,” Fink said at a virtual event hosted by Deutsche Bank AG on Wednesday. “So this is going to be a pretty big shock.”
Stocksinsidermonkey.com

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Russell Clark, Jason Karp, Viking Global Investors, Elliott Management, Mudrick Capital Management, UMH Properties, Inc (UMH), Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN), and More

Elliott Management Holds Big Dropbox Stake (The Wall Street Journal) Elliott Management Corp. has taken a sizable stake in software company Dropbox Inc., the latest target for the activist hedge fund, according to people familiar with the matter. Elliott has told Dropbox it is the company’s largest shareholder after Chief Executive Officer Drew Houston, the people said. That suggests the hedge fund owns a stake of more than 10%, worth well over $800 million. The two sides have been in talks since earlier this year.
StocksStreet.Com

AMC Soars Past $70, Halted by NYSE; Jim Cramer Says Stock 'Overvalued'

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report shares soared past $70 Wednesday, hitting a fresh all-time high that values the world's biggest movie theatre chain at more than $30 billion, as the latest 'meme stock' trend continues to grip Wall Street. TheStreet's founder, Jim Cramer, however thinks the stock is now...
StocksStreet.Com

Dropbox Jumps on News of Elliott Management Stake

Shares of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) - Get Report were rising Wednesday following a report that activist hedge fund Elliott Management has been holding private discussions with the company after amassing a large stake. The hedge fund owns a stake of more than 10% valued at more than $800 million in...