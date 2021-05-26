Cancel
Stocks open slightly higher, with inflation worries in check

By William Watts
Stocks edged higher at the opening bell Wednesday, finding support, analysts said, as investor worries about rising inflation appeared to remain in check. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 90 points, or 0.3%, at 34,402, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2% to trade at 4,196. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3% to 13,701.

