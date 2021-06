“Is it just you?” Usually such loaded language wouldn’t get to me. I am one of those people who wears solo travel on my sleeve like it’s a badge of honour. I love to be that mysterious woman sitting alone at the bar, a novel or notebook in front of me while I sip a negroni or glass of sparkling wine. I’m a confident, proud solo traveller – in normal times, that is. But when the waitress at the pub in Snowdonia asked if it was “just” me, with a slightly judgey tilt of her head and grimace on her face that said “you’re really going to take up all that space just for you?”, I immediately felt incredibly guilty.