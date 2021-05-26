Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Black Woman Obtains Law Degree 20 Years After Facing Rejection

By Jeroslyn Johnson
Posted by 
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 41-year-old Black woman is celebrating obtaining her law degree 20 years after she couldn’t get accepted into any law schools. Amber Goodwin is preparing for graduation at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, in St. Paul, Minnesota, on June 6, Good Morning America reports. It was a two-decade journey after she was rejected by her schools of choice. After obtaining her master’s degree, Goodwin founded the Community Justice Action Fund (CJAF), her gun violence prevention program focused on communities of color.

www.blackenterprise.com
View All 19 Commentsarrow_down
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Women#Black Community#Black Woman#Violence#Master#Cjaf#Capitol Hill#Amberkgoodwin#Law Schools#Oppression#Graduation#Gun#Descendant#Prevention#Fight#Color#St Paul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Society
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
The Hill

Woman gets 25 years in prison for hitting Black, Latina children with car

A woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison after she hit two children of color with her vehicle. Nicole Poole Franklin of Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for intentionally hitting a 14-year-old girl because she was Latina, according to The Des Moines Register. She also received a concurrent 25-year sentence for intentionally hitting a 12-year-old boy, who was Black, the same day.
Educationabovethelaw.com

The Disingenuous Law School Professor — See Also

Look At The Law Professor Making The Argument: Social media isn’t great at context or nuance, two things needed here. Second Round Of Partnership Announcements At Cahill: Wonder what’s behind that…. It's never been easier to leverage Legal Analytics. Learn how with this on-demand webcast from Lex Machina. CWT Really...
Tulsa, OKFrankfort Times

100 years after Tulsa Race Massacre, Black mistrust remains

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — There’s been undeniable progress in the relationship between the Tulsa police and the city's Black community in the past 100 years. Then again, it’s hard to imagine it could have gotten worse. Complaints about police bias and a lack of enough minority officers remain. But the...
MinoritiesLoudoun Times.com

Beim: Black Lives Matter's “Ugly Truth”

Although I believe that all people should be treated equally I can’t understand how anyone who has bothered to look up the origin and beliefs of the Black Lives Matter organization can support them in any way. This organization was founded by self proclaimed anarchists and Marxists. They don’t care about black children being killed in our major cities like Chicago. They do nothing to help improve education or housing for the African American community. By supporting Black Lives Matter through signs and printed material one denotes, intentionally or not, that they are supporting the Black Lives Matter organization. No American who loves this country should do this.
MinoritiesNew York Post

Father of teen whose death sparked BLM blasts organization’s leadership

The father of the black teen whose fatal shooting by police helped spark the Black Lives Matter movement is questioning the organization’s leadership. Michael Brown Sr. added his name to the BLM10Plus movement, a dissident group calling for transparency and accountability as controversy rocks the larger Black Lives Matter Global Network.
MinoritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Girls Breathing Pledges to Support Mental Health of 1 Million Black Women By 2025

Black Girls Breathing has pledged to expand its online network of 16,000 members to aid in the mental health of 1 million Black women and girls by 2025. Founder Jasmine Marie is happy to see the growth of her breathwork company since its launch in 2018. But she’s fully aware of the health disparities plaguing Black communities, especially when it comes to the topic of mental health. Now Marie is using her brand to help address the gaps.
Law.com

Ex-ACLU Employee Who Protested Leader’s Photo Op With Jeff Sessions Files Racial Discrimination Suit

Your article was successfully shared with the contacts you provided. The American Civil Liberties Union and Lucia Tian, an ACLU staffer, were sued Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed by Faruqi and Faruqi on behalf of a former ACLU employee who alleges he was terminated for criticizing the organization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-05037, Jackson v. American Civil Liberties Union, Inc. et al.
MinoritiesPosted by
WITF

Intersection of Race & Religion

Religion has a deep and prominent history in the lives of Black Americans. On the next Toward Racial Justice, we’ll explore the intersection of race and religion. Join us Thursday, June 24 at 7pm on WITF’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Religion has long played an important role in African...
MinoritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Ben Crump, CNN’s Bakari Sellers Among Speakers To Kick Off Black Enterprise Economic Equity & Racial Justice Town Hall Series June 10

BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black media brand reaching more than 8 million unique visitors per month and leading business resources for Black entrepreneurs and corporate executive, will kick off its Economic Equity & Racial Justice Town Hall Series: “Closing The Wealth Gap” on Thursday, June 10 from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. as some of the nation’s leading business, political and civil right leaders review how Blacks can gain greater economic and financial empowerment.