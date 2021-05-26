Black Woman Obtains Law Degree 20 Years After Facing Rejection
A 41-year-old Black woman is celebrating obtaining her law degree 20 years after she couldn’t get accepted into any law schools. Amber Goodwin is preparing for graduation at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, in St. Paul, Minnesota, on June 6, Good Morning America reports. It was a two-decade journey after she was rejected by her schools of choice. After obtaining her master’s degree, Goodwin founded the Community Justice Action Fund (CJAF), her gun violence prevention program focused on communities of color.www.blackenterprise.com