It’s so easy to get into something and become accustomed to being treated like we aren’t special. It’s easy to become used to the mundane and simple actions of another person. But this becomes a problem when we are receiving the bare minimum from someone. When we start asking for someone to want us, to spend time with us, to treat us like we mean something to them… sadly, it may be time to go. You need to hold your self-worth higher than your love for someone else. You deserve someone who you never have to beg from and someone who gives their love out freely without being asked.