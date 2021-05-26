Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Our Editors' Top Picks for Fueling Your Colored Glassware Obsession

By Lauren Wicks
veranda.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile a return to nostalgic, personality-driven interiors was on the rise before the pandemic hit, there's nothing like being stuck at home for more than a year to encourage you to bring out your heirloom tableware. Now grandma's pink depression glassware has become a hot commodity! Colored glass has been trending significantly over the last year, and we can't wait to see the gorgeous tablescapes of friends and family in our post-pandemic world that are now filled with a mix of passed-down plates and charming cocktail glasses that make for joyful vignettes. Discover our top colored glassware picks to mix with your current favorites.

www.veranda.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glassware#Interiors#Colored Glass#Charming Cocktail Glasses#Pink#Editors#Personality#Grandma#Joyful Vignettes#Passed Down Plates#Discover#Friends#Depression
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Skin CarePosted by
People

Editors' Picks: Our Go-To Summer Beauty Staples

A true "shot girl summer" includes a beauty bag refresh (you weren't going to reuse all that stuff you've been storing since summer 2019, were you?). Check out the 12 must-have warm weather staples our editors are loving right now. Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially....
New York City, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

9 New Nordstrom Accessories Our Editors Are Already Fully Obsessed With

At the risk of sounding like a broken record about summer shopping (what can we say, there's so much to be excited about), allow us to present you with a few next-level accessories that deserve to be on your radar. Because, really, nothing takes up as much importance in a summer outfit as your bags and sandals do. And right now, we can't stop talking about the latest releases from our very own Who What Wear collection, all conveniently shoppable at Nordstrom.
Lifestyletheenglishhome.co.uk

Our top picks for patterned Lampshades

Pleated and patterned fabric lampshades can help finesse the final touches of a scheme. Opt for a layered look or perhaps use as a statement piece in a smaller room, either way colourful and patterned lampshades instil a more cheerful tone through a home. Here we share a selection of colourful fabric lampshades to bring texture and balance the patterns in a room scheme.
Hair CareCosmopolitan

29 Shadow Root Hair Color Ideas You’ll Be Obsessed With

Listen, getting highlights or going lighter in your hair color is totally fun in theory, but the constant touch-up appointments are kind of a drag IMO. That’s why I’m super into the shadow root trend right now, which involves adding a touch of depth right at the roots for a softer, lower-maintenance look. IMO, it’s the perfect summer hair color (especially if you plan on spending time in the sun), and these inspo pics are about to convince you to give it a try. Ahead, 29 shadow root hair color ideas that’ll have you DMing your colorist by the end of this sentence. But first...
Apparelfashionweekdaily.com

Editor’s Pick: Unsubscribed Summer Blazer

What: As part of its Summer ’21 offering, which was inspired by free-spirited and effortless style, slow fashion concept Unsubscribed has debuted the summer blazer of our dreams. Paired perfectly with a bikini underneath or, perhaps, something more evening ready, this lightweight herringbone cotton blazer is the ultimate accessory for warm weather. The best news? Matching shorts and pants are for the taking, too!
Home & GardenTrendHunter.com

Broken Glassware Hydroponic Planters

The 'Palto' hydroponic pot has been designed by Lautaro Lucero of Uido Design Studio as an upcycled decor piece that makes use of an unexpected component. The planter is constructed with the upper section of a goblet glass that was accidentally broken by Lucero who decided to turn it into a practical piece of decor instead of throwing it away. The final product is paired with a lower base to hide the broken stem of the glass, while the upper section is sized to perfectly hold an avocado pit in place to start sprouting.
Shoppingthespruce.com

Our Top 14 Picks from Justina Blakeney's New Opalhouse Line for Target

We’re longtime fans of Justina Blakeney here at The Spruce, so when we learned that she’s launching a new collection with Target, our interest was extremely piqued. The designer, artist, and Jungalow founder created Opalhouse designed with Jungalow as a way for Target shoppers to bring Justina’s fun, funky, and slightly wild style home. “This collection was thoughtfully designed to help bring good vibes to your homes and help support your journey to creating your happy place,” said Justina Blakeney.
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

Editor’s Pick: ETRO White Magnolia Fragrance

What: Inspired by the beauty of spring and the wonder of nature, ETRO’s new White Magnolia fragrance combined fresh and clean scents that’ll have you mentally transported in an instant. Magnolia and hellebore, accompanied by boiseé notes, result in an eau de parfum that’s unisex and a real people pleaser. White Magnolia comes packaged in a 100ml flacon, ornately housed inside a bottle with the brand’s signature paisley pattern. Pretty packaging and an evocative seasonal scent? Pure loveliness!
ShoppingBHG

Colorful Glassware Is Everywhere Right Now: Here Are 8 Affordable Ways to Try the Trend

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Simple swaps can go a long way in bringing joy to your everyday routine. One easy way to add color to your home is by trading basic clear glassware for fun, brightly-hued versions, and the idea has recently caught on in a major way. The 2021 Pinterest trend report noted a 135% increase in searches for colored glassware compared to the previous year, and Google trend data reflects a similar uptick in 2021. Available in a rainbow of colors and myriad shapes, this vibrant drinkware brings a happy boost to dinner tables, bar carts, and shelf displays.
Interior Designthezoereport.com

Bring The ‘90s Vibes To Your Table With Susan Alexandra’s Home Collection

When it comes to your wardrobe and accessories, summer is often synonymous with bright colors and playful details — so why can’t your decor embody the same spirit? Well, from the looks of Susan Alexandra’s home collection, it absolutely can. The cult-favorite label, known for its beaded bags, earrings, and hair clips worn by supermodels and other It Girls, just launched a line of goods for your tabletop, kitchen, shelves, and more, and it’s every bit the whimsical, ‘90s-inspired fantasy you’d expect if you’re familiar with the brand’s sought-after jewelry and more.
Skin Carethezoereport.com

The Summer 2021 Nail Colors TZR Editors Are Embracing This Season

With the summer season just days away, TZR staff are already prepping their nails for all the beach days. We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Colored Glassware Will Take Your Summer Tablescapes to New Heights

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Entertaining season is here, and now that gathering is safer than it has been in the past year, every get-together feels like a cause for celebration. So in anticipation of the return of summer barbecues, picnics and parties, why not invest in some special entertaining pieces?
Santa Fe, NMPosted by
outsidemagazine

The Gear Our Editors Loved in May

Technically it’s still spring, but at least here at Outside’s home base in Santa Fe, summer is in the air. After-work hikes have started bleeding over into patio happy hours, without the need for a fire pit to keep us warm. Over drinks, the conversation tends to turn to the vacations staffers have planned—for the first time in nearly a year and a half. Here’s the gear we’ve been using non-stop as we jump head-first into the warm months ahead.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

5 Must-Have Colors for Your Summer Wardrobe — Plus, Our Clothing Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Summer is going to be major this year in every way. We’re booking trips, we’re planning barbecues, we’re making the beach our second home and we’re not wasting a second of the season. We need to have our Hottest Girl Summer yet, and we’re well on our way to making it happen. First things first, though: We need to make sure we have the right clothing for all of these activities — and for all of the photos we’ll be in!
Interior Designhouseandgarden.co.uk

Let our editor introduce you to the July issue

Our new July issue is out now. Let our editor Hatta Byng talk you through the highlights, including a jewel-box flat in Singapore and a charming Victorian house in London. You can download House & Garden on your iPhone, iPad or Android device now or subscribe today to get your issue for just £1.
Shoppingmetrokids.com

Editor’s Picks for June 2021

Kids will appreciate this beloved children’s book character with a fresh, modern palette and a positive message that reads “it’s cool to be kind” in embroidered letters on Miffy’s shirt. $15.95, ages 24 months+, douglascuddletoy.com. 3D Glow Spin Art Station. Capture your little artist’s imagination with this unique swirl art...
Beauty & Fashionanokhilife.com

Fuel Your ’90s Obsession With These 5 Iconic Beauty Books

These are beauty masters who laid the foundation for the beauty bloggers/vloggers of today. Since the ’90s is all the rage now, it’s also important to note that it was a magical time of experimentation, diversity and celebrity. These artists were the original beauty influencers and pop culture icons in their own right, who were the go-to experts for celebs and models including Yasmeen Ghauri, the first South Asian supermodel. So with summer at our doorstep, it’s time to dive into these iconic beauty books and bring out your inner Mickey Contractor!
RetailGifts & Decorative Accessories

Editors’ Picks: Self-Care for Dads

Father’s Day spending is expected to exceed $20 billion this year, according to National Retail Federation (NRF) projections. “Of those celebrating, half (50 percent) plan to buy gifts for their own dad, a quarter (26 percent) plan to buy for a husband and 1 in 10 (11 percent) plan to buy for a son,” the report added.
Huntington, WVParnon

Get Involved and Explore: Editor’s Picks

If you love art and supporting small business, The Red Caboose is your place to visit! Not only is the staff the best, but there is a huge variety of amazing artisan finds. They have everything from books, art pieces, soaps, STICKERS and more!. I have become a huge art...
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Darkly Contrasting Crystal Glassware

The Waterford Crystal Lismore Black collection is a chic take on the renowned glassware brand's namesake Lismore range that will offer discerning consumers with a contrasting alternative to purchase. The Old Fashioned glasses feature the familiar Lismore pattern on the lower section, but is starkly contrasted on the upper area...