Our Editors' Top Picks for Fueling Your Colored Glassware Obsession

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Summer is going to be major this year in every way. We’re booking trips, we’re planning barbecues, we’re making the beach our second home and we’re not wasting a second of the season. We need to have our Hottest Girl Summer yet, and we’re well on our way to making it happen. First things first, though: We need to make sure we have the right clothing for all of these activities — and for all of the photos we’ll be in!