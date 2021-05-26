Our Editors' Top Picks for Fueling Your Colored Glassware Obsession
While a return to nostalgic, personality-driven interiors was on the rise before the pandemic hit, there's nothing like being stuck at home for more than a year to encourage you to bring out your heirloom tableware. Now grandma's pink depression glassware has become a hot commodity! Colored glass has been trending significantly over the last year, and we can't wait to see the gorgeous tablescapes of friends and family in our post-pandemic world that are now filled with a mix of passed-down plates and charming cocktail glasses that make for joyful vignettes. Discover our top colored glassware picks to mix with your current favorites.www.veranda.com