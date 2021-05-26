Jack Black’s Wife: The Truth About His 15 Year Marriage To Tanya Haden
Whether you’re a relatively new Jack Black fan or have been following him since his early Tenacious D days, it’s impossible to deny this performer’s natural talent. The 51-year-old actor knows how to make audiences laugh and has been doing it for more than 20 years. But when it comes to his love life, the comedy star isn’t as transparent. Did you even know he was married? Here’s an inside look at the life of Tanya Haden, Jack Black’s wife.www.gossipcop.com