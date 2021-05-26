Jack Black’s Wife: The Truth About His 15 Year Marriage To Tanya Haden

If you don’t know who Omari Hardwick is yet, you will soon. The Power star appears in two major projects this year: Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and the Netflix series Pieces of Her. Hardwick is a Renaissance man who pursued poetry and pro football before settling on a career in acting. The fact that he’s a babe is just an added bonus—but before you get your hopes up, let’s establish the fact that he’s been married for years. Omari Hardwick’s wife is Jennifer Pfautch, and his commitment to her seems unwavering. Find out who she is and learn about the challenges they’ve overcome as a couple.