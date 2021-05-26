Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Surprised by May’s terrible weather? It comes with the territory – English has over 40 words for ‘drizzle’

By Susie Dent
inews.co.uk
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you been thunderplumped recently? I certainly have, when I’ve been caught unawares and overtaken by what might otherwise be described as an unseasonal weather “event”. In the 19th century, “thunderplump” was a glorious term for a heavy, thundery rain shower that seems to come from nowhere and drenches you in seconds. After what might turn out to be the wettest May on record, our rainy lexicon has been tested to its sodden hilt.

inews.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susie Dent
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving Rain#Drizzle#Extreme Weather#Cold Weather#Dry Weather#Heavy Rain#Weather Forecasters#Falling Skies#British#French#Welsh#Japanese#Polish#Bank Holiday#Nottinghamshire#English#Unpleasant Rain#Sprinkling#Dialect Terms#Cloudless Skies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Country
Scotland
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
Related
Harris, IAPosted by
The Hill

Meghan McCain: Harris 'sounded like a moron' discussing immigration

Meghan McCain , co-host of “The View,” slammed Vice President Harris over remarks she made during her visit to Guatemala and Mexico this week, arguing Harris “sounded like a moron” when responding to questions on why she hasn't visited the U.S.-Mexico border yet. McCain’s commentary came during Friday’s talk show,...
POTUSNBC News

The new bombshell report about Trump's DOJ is all part of a familiar pattern

WASHINGTON — On Thursday night, the New York Times published the kind of jaw-dropping story that use to come out weekly — and sometimes even daily — during the Trump Era. The former president’s Justice Department, the Times reports, subpoenaed the phone records of at least two Democratic congressmen, including...