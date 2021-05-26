Surprised by May’s terrible weather? It comes with the territory – English has over 40 words for ‘drizzle’

Have you been thunderplumped recently? I certainly have, when I’ve been caught unawares and overtaken by what might otherwise be described as an unseasonal weather “event”. In the 19th century, “thunderplump” was a glorious term for a heavy, thundery rain shower that seems to come from nowhere and drenches you in seconds. After what might turn out to be the wettest May on record, our rainy lexicon has been tested to its sodden hilt.