Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon to buy movie and TV studio MGM for $8.45 billion

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1YI5_0aBwevwV00

Online retail giant Amazon is purchasing movie and television studio MGM, a longtime Hollywood powerhouse, for $8.45 billion.

By purchasing MGM, Amazon gains access to the studio's extensive rights library which includes feature film franchises like "James Bond," "Rocky" and "The Terminator" as well as television franchises like "Shark Tank," "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Survivor."

With its purchase, Amazon also aims to increase the output of its original programming on its Amazon Prime streaming platform.

MGM's sale to Amazon was first floated last week, and rumors persisted on Monday when the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the two sides were close to a deal.

The deal is Amazon's second-largest acquisition after buying grocer Whole Foods for nearly $14 billion in 2017.

Reuters reported in December that MGM had explored selling the studio and began the formal selling process by tapping investment banks Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC.

Variety reported that Amazon has more than 200 million Prime members worldwide currently, and in the past year, 175 million Prime members have streamed Prime Video content.

The deal is the latest in the media industry that’s aimed at boosting streaming services to compete against Netflix and Disney+.

AT&T and Discovery announced last week that they would combine media companies, creating a powerhouse that includes HGTV, CNN, Food Network and HBO.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Television Studio#Amazon Prime#Media Companies#Mgm Television#Amazon Video#Netflix Inc#Amazon Content#Hbo#The Wall Street Journal#Whole Foods#Reuters#Liontree Llc#At T#Hgtv#Cnn#Food Network#Hollywood#Amazon Gains Access#Feature Film Franchises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Businessjioforme.com

Does Amazon’s Purchase of MGM Mark the End of Netflix’s Reign?

The ruthless war between the world’s leading video-on-demand companies culminated when Amazon acquired the legendary Hollywood Studios MGM (Metro-Goldwyn Mayer) for a $ 8.45 billion deal. The sale of MGM on May 26 followed more than six months of negotiations. The American studio, known for its roaring lions, was weakened...
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

Here Are the Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch on Amazon in June

It's June, and you know what that means: There's a whole bunch of new shows and movies to watch on Amazon. The seventh and final season of the Titus Welliver-starring detective series Bosch,which arrives on June 25, is definitely the biggest drop of the month, but there's also Season 2 of the Anna Paquin dramedy Flack, which premiered on June 11, and the new Brazilian crime series Dom, which premiered on June 4.
BusinessPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix's online store could help it take on Disney

As Fast Company's Mark Sullivan notes of the recently launched Netflix.shop, "Netflix has never gone large on e-commerce. And there’s a big market for entertainment-themed apparel and accessories. The trade group Licensing International said retailers sold $128 billion worth of the stuff worldwide in 2019. Disney, which has both an online store and a brick-and-mortar store in New York City, gets the biggest piece of that pie. Part of the reason for that is the timelessness of legacy Disney content—you know, Mickey Mouse and Bambi. But Netflix believes hits like Tiger King and Stranger Things might have some staying power, too. When Disney first announced its intent to launch its streaming service in the summer of 2017, it signaled that the race was on between Disney and Netflix, and that the true nature of the competition could be measured by whether Disney could become Netflix faster than Netflix could become Disney. In other words, one of Netflix’s greatest challenges is to branch out into other types of revenue streams like Disney does, which makes most of its money downstream from the actual content, through licensed merchandise and theme parks. Netflix may intend to build a similar type of ecosystem to make money from the franchises it’s created. But it’s taken the company a while to reach this step, while Disney moved quickly to get into streaming video and has made it a success. But Netflix also has some Disney-trained talent to help it get there." ALSO: Netflix's Halston unveils its 10-piece capsule collection inspired by the series.
Posted by
Benzinga

Disney Feuds With Comcast Over Direction Of Hulu

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) are in an escalating feud over the direction of Hulu, the streaming service jointly owned by the rival companies, with Comcast reportedly putting a freeze on its funding of Hulu while agitating for a large payoff when Disney is slated to buy Comcast’s minority stake in 2024.
NFLInvestor's Business Daily

Disney, Amazon In Race For Next Streaming Prize With 'Almost Nothing Left To Buy'

Disney (DIS) could boost its streaming fortunes with a deal for the coveted NFL Sunday Ticket as the industry's consolidation leaves few remaining prospects, according to an analyst. Disney stock rose. The streaming landscape is undergoing seismic shifts, with Amazon's (AMZN) takeover of the legendary MGM Studios just the latest...
TV & Videosinsidermonkey.com

30 Best Movies on Netflix

In this article we will take a look at the 30 best movies on Netflix. You can skip our detailed analysis of this production company, and go directly to the 5 Best Movies on Netflix. Established in 1997 as a movie retail site, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) started streaming TV...
Moviescultmtl.com

What’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Crave this week

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel. There are not a ton of “new-new” releases on Netflix this week. The schedule is mostly made up of new seasons of existing shows like part two of Lupin (June 11), season 2 of zombie show Black Summer (June 17), season three of the Turkish series The Gift (June 17) and new seasons of the South Korean shows Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (June 11) and Hospital Playlist (June 17).
BusinessWestport News

Amazon Prime Day: dates and offers

Are you ready for Amazon Prime Day? The e-commerce company revealed the date of the event. It will be held on June 21 and 22. With this, the company founded by Jeff Bezos returns to its usual dates, since last year it delayed the day of offers as a result of the pandemic.
WorldTelegraph

Amazon Prime Day UK 2021: When is it and what are the best deals to look out for?

There’s a good reason Amazon users spent more than £7.4 million in 48 hours last year and that reason, of course, is Amazon Prime Day. Year on year, the flash sales event – which acts as something of a Black Friday spin-off – gives Amazon Prime customers exclusive access to major deals and discounts on tech, electronics and more, breaking more than a few sales records in the process. According to Amazon's figures, shoppers saved over $1.4 billion on Prime Day last year.
TV Showsstreetauthority.com

Why Amazon’s Latest Deal Could Be Just The Beginning…

A couple of weeks ago, e-commerce giant Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) announced that it is acquiring MGM studios in an $8.5 billion deal. If you’re an Amazon customer, that means you’ll likely be able to watch James Bond or Rocky movies on your Prime video service (along with potentially thousands of other titles).
Decider

Best Streaming Services in 2021

All the products and services on this page were chosen by a Decider editor, but we may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission on some items if you decide to buy. Now that you’ve decided to cut the cord and ditch your cable or satellite TV, you’re ready to...
Stockstipranks.com

Is Amazon Stock Worthwhile after the MGM Deal?

As far as mega-cap technology companies go, Amazon (AMZN) remains one of the steadiest long-term growth plays in the market today. Indeed, Amazon’s near-, medium- and long-term returns for investors are hard to beat, particularly given Amazon’s size. The fact that a company with a $1.6 trillion market cap is able to produce this kind of capital appreciation for investors consistently is hard to fathom. (See Amazon stock analysis on TipRanks)
MoviesVulture

The 30 Best Action Movies on Amazon Prime

Looking for a bit of high-powered escapism tonight? A way to leave the world behind and watch as heroes save the day and stuntmen steal the show? Amazon Prime has a rich, deep catalog of action movies that includes everything from Bruce Lee to Ethan Hunt to Captains Kirk and America. Pick your favorites and leave the real world behind.
BusinessNew Scientist

Amazon buying MGM is just continuing a 40,000-year-old media tradition

IN LATE May, Amazon bought 97-year-old movie studio MGM for $8.45 billion. Although that is a huge amount of money, there is something almost routine about the transaction at this point. MGM owns some of the rights to James Bond and a few other popular franchises, so there is talk about how big tech is about to ruin more nice things.
Businessredsharknews.com

Amazon acquires MGM: Will the universe be the same again?

Recently news emerged that streaming giant, Amazon, was purchasing famed studio, MGM. Whatever would James And make of it?. For such a famous name, MGM has had a mixed history as a corporate entity. Despite association with the James Bond and Rocky franchises, and more recently The Handmaid’s Tale, MGM itself spent the latter half of the twentieth century in a series of corporate reshuffles then bankruptcy in 2010. It hasn’t owned significant production infrastructure for decades and the corporate HQ occupies rented space in a Beverly Hills low-rise. It’s a big name for what’s now not really a big company anymore, at least in the context of century-old movie studios. A glowing example of consistently successful business tactics it is not.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Wish vs. Amazon

ContextLogic's (NASDAQ:WISH) Wish and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are two very different e-commerce companies. Wish is a discount third-party marketplace that promotes visual shopping over text-based searches, while Amazon's massive retail business includes a first-party marketplace, third-party marketplace, and brick-and-mortar stores. Wish serves more than 100 million monthly active users across over...
MoviesCNET

The best movies on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus has been around for more than a year but it doesn't have anywhere near as many movies as Netflix and other streaming rivals. Still, it's got A-listers like Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake and Bill Murray on board -- and even collected a couple of Oscar nominations this year for the films Greyhound and Wolfwalkers.
BusinessTech Dirt

Now That Amazon Has Bought MGM, Will It Turn Against The Internet?

As you may have heard, Amazon recently reached a deal to buy MGM Studios for $8.5 billion, expanding its in-house content studio, which is already quite massive, given its efforts to build up its Prime Video streaming service. For a variety of reasons (notably, everything Amazon has done with Prime, as well as increasing video streaming competition from Disney, NBC Universal, Warner Media/Discovery, etc.), the deal isn't that surprising.