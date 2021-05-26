Instacart, 7-11 triple stores served by delivery app

Five Below Inc. announced an expansion of its partnership with Instacart, providing same-day delivery service from more than 1,100 stores. Five Below and Instacart launched a pilot of the partnership in December 2020, including select stores in Baltimore, Buffalo, Chicago, Cleveland, and Detroit, as well as locations in Florida, California and Texas. Customers can use the service by ordering from Instacart's website or app. Five Below shares have gained nearly 12% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 13% for the period.