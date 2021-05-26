Instacart, 7-11 triple stores served by delivery app
Instacart and 7-Eleven will expand their collaboration to triple the number of stores offering delivery of the convenience store’s products from 2,000 to 6,000. 7-Eleven delivery via Instacart in as few as 30 minutes will be available across 33 states and Washington D.C. Alcohol delivery will be available in seven states, with plans to scale up to more states and stores over the coming months, the companies said in a news release.www.bizjournals.com