Sleater-Kinney – “High In The Grass”
A couple of weeks ago, Sleater-Kinney announced their new album Path Of Wellness, and they shared first single “Worry With You.” The new album is the first that Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker have recorded as a duo, after longtime drummer Janet Weiss quit the band in the lead-up to 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold, and it’s also the first time that they’ve produced themselves. Today, Brownstein and Tucker have followed “Worry With You” with a new single called “High In The Grass.”www.stereogum.com