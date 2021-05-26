Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sleater-Kinney – “High In The Grass”

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of weeks ago, Sleater-Kinney announced their new album Path Of Wellness, and they shared first single “Worry With You.” The new album is the first that Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker have recorded as a duo, after longtime drummer Janet Weiss quit the band in the lead-up to 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold, and it’s also the first time that they’ve produced themselves. Today, Brownstein and Tucker have followed “Worry With You” with a new single called “High In The Grass.”

www.stereogum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Weiss
Person
Carrie Brownstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reverie#Path Of Wellness#The Center#Song#Style#Springtime#Sha La La Power Pop#Time#Happy Times#Director Kelly Sears#Urgency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicThe Spokesman-Review

10 great gay songs from Sleater-Kinney, the Smiths, George Michael and more

There are so many great gay tunes that are either love songs or cuts that are loud about being proud. The following list of 10 includes tracks that range from relatively unknown to gay bangers. 1. “One More Hour,” Sleater-Kinney: A brilliant lesbian breakup song. It’s not often that you...
MusicStereogum

Deerhoof – “Don’t Talk Like” (Sleater-Kinney Cover)

This year, the venerated Pacific Northwest indie label Kill Rock Stars turns 30, and the label has been celebrating that anniversary with a series called Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars). A whole lot of people have been covering a whole lot of songs from the KRS catalog. That list includes Mike Watt doing Bikini Kill, Califone doing Mecca Normal, and Xiu Xiu doing Long Hind Legs, among others. Now Deerhoof, a band that released a whole lot of music on Kill Rock Stars, has chipped in with the release of a new EP.
Musicinews.co.uk

Sleater-Kinney, Path to Wellness, review: uncomfortable, childish and defensive

Listening to Sleater-Kinney’s 10th album, you can’t help but feel that perhaps the band have lost their way. During the release of their previous record, 2019’s The Centre Won’t Hold, it emerged that drummer Janet Weiss had suddenly left the band and the three-piece was down to two. It seemed like a situation fraught with bad feeling and that seeped into the way that the album was written about and received.
Rock MusicPosted by
The Independent

Sleater-Kinney review, Path to Wellness: Rock duo channel their fury into squalling fretwork

“Sleater-Kinney?” sighed a weary friend when I told her what I’d be reviewing this week. “That’s the old, worthy, American girl-grunge band I’m meant to like to qualify as a proper feminist isn’t it… ” To which my reply is: No! Listening to Sleater-Kinney is categorically not a chore any woman has to add to her to-do list. Listening to Sleater-Kinney will make you laugh, dance and punch your way through the rest of the crap on it.If (like a lot of Brits, apparently) you’ve missed them until now, there’s no urgent need to do your homework and go back...
Musiclatestnewspost.com

Sleater-Kinney Drop Brooding ‘Method’ Single, Announce Livestream Variety Show

Just days before the release of their 10th full-length studio album, Path of Wellness, duo Sleater-Kinney dropped the brooding new single, “Method” on Wednesday (June 9) via a Lance Bangs-directed lyric video that highlights the track’s vital message about trying a little tenderness in difficult times. “Could you be a...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Sleater-Kinney, Polo G, King Gizzard, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Sleater-Kinney, Polo G, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Dean Blunt, Keith Rowe, and the Narcotix. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MusicStereogum

Watch Jeff Tweedy Cover Angel Olsen & Sharon Van Etten’s “Like I Used To”

During quarantine, Jeff Tweedy started doing Instagram Live performances in a series he called The Tweedy Show. Along the way, he’s covered some great songs. He paid tribute to John Prine after his death; in another, he did a whole covers set with takes on My Bloody Valentine and Neil Young. Jeff Tweedy, as you might expect, is someone who recognizes a great song. And on his most recent Tweedy Show, he covered what is, in fact, a truly great song.
MusicColumbia Daily Tribune

New music from Liz Phair, Crowded House and more

Crowded House, "Dreamers are Waiting" (EMI) Neil Finn is one of our truly gifted songwriters. Whatever name he's working under, listeners know they're in for smart pop with the perfect mix of pathos and good humor. Crowded House made Finn, and to Crowded House he returns for the first the band album since 2010. Here, the lineup includes stalwart bassist Nick Seymour, Finn's sons Liam and Elroy, as well as longtime producer Mitchell Froom.
MusicNME

Listen to Deerhoof’s cover of Sleater-Kinney’s ‘Don’t Talk Like’

Deerhoof have shared a cover of Sleater-Kinney‘s ‘Don’t Talk Like’ – you can listen to it below. The San Francisco band’s reworking of the 1999 track has been released to celebrate 30 years of iconic indie label Kill Rock Stars, which is inviting bands to interpret songs from the KRS catalogue.
MusicJamBase

Liam Kazar Announces Debut Album ‘Due North’ & Shares Single

Singer-songwriter Liam Kazar announced his debut solo album, Due North, set to arrive on August 6 via Woodsist / Mare Records (Kevin Morby’s Woodsist imprint). Kazar also shared the video for new single “Frank Bacon.”. While the Chicago-raised, Kansas City-based Kazar is renowned for his session work with such luminaries...
MusicMacomb Daily

New Music: Maroon 5, Migos, Mammoth WVH, Jesse Palter, more...

Checking out this week's new music releases... Garbage, "No Gods No Masters" (Stunvolume/Infectious Music): The quartet sounds as potent as ever on its first new album in five years, taking on issues such as sexism, racism, capitalism and more. Maroon 5, "Jordi" (222/Interscope): The band pays tribute to its late...
Musicreclinernotes.com

Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

Unlike “Billy 4” which was written before the movie Pat Garret & Billy the Kid went into production, “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” was inspired by the movie itself. The song plays during the death scene of the sheriff who dies in a shootout alongside his wife. The sheriff is played by cowboy movie character actor Slim Pickens. (Pickens performed in both Dr. Strangelove and Blazing Saddles, if you can believe that range.) Dylan told Cameron Crowe in the Biograph liner notes, “I wrote it for Slim Pickens and Katy Jurado [who plays the sheriff’s wife]. I just had to do it.” He just had to do it because Pickens’ character’s death is heartbreaking and the most powerful scene in the movie, overshadowing even Billy the Kid’s demise.
MusicDaily Californian

Songs for that summer feeling: A summertime playlist

For many, this summer is going to look a lot different than the last. While typical social activities are only slowly beginning to make their return, the vibes of summers long past are already back. Here are some of The Daily Californian’s picks of tunes perfect for summertime, all in one playlist. These are songs, new and old, aimed to conjure up the mood for the season of sun — where the days are long and the weather’s fine — no matter how you choose to spend yours this year.
CelebritiesEW.com

Nelly Furtado, Fefe Dobson, and more: New releases at a glance

Nelly Furtado, Loose (Geffen) The album’s called Loose, the single’s ”Promiscuous”…is Nelly trying to tell us something? Actually, the former folkie’s Timbaland-produced third release is more about self-empowerment than sexuality — which doesn’t mean there’s not plenty of belly button in the video. Frank Black, Fastman/Raider Man (Back Porch) Black...
Musicnjarts.net

Bob Dylan: Favorite songs from each album of the ’90s (WITH VIDEOS)

In honor of Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday, which was on May 24, I have been sharing a song from each of his albums — one song per day in chronological order — on Facebook, as I’ve done before for Elvis Costello, Lou Reed and Stevie Wonder. And I will collect them here, adding them after posting to Facebook.