Sleater-Kinney – “High In The Grass”

Unlike “Billy 4” which was written before the movie Pat Garret & Billy the Kid went into production, “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” was inspired by the movie itself. The song plays during the death scene of the sheriff who dies in a shootout alongside his wife. The sheriff is played by cowboy movie character actor Slim Pickens. (Pickens performed in both Dr. Strangelove and Blazing Saddles, if you can believe that range.) Dylan told Cameron Crowe in the Biograph liner notes, “I wrote it for Slim Pickens and Katy Jurado [who plays the sheriff’s wife]. I just had to do it.” He just had to do it because Pickens’ character’s death is heartbreaking and the most powerful scene in the movie, overshadowing even Billy the Kid’s demise.