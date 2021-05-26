Cancel
Astros Prospect Report: May 26th

By Jimmy Price
The Crawfish Boxes
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (12-5) won 8-1 (BOX SCORE) Rodriguez started for the Skeeters and went 3 innings allowing just 1 unearned run. Meyers put the Skeeters on the board in the first inning with an early 2 run double. They picked up another run in the 3rd on a Dawson RBI double. Martinez relieved Rodriguez and tossed a scoreless inning. In the 5th, the offense added two more runs on a De Goti 2 run single. De La Cruz followed that up with another 2 run single to make it 7-1. They would pick up one more run in the 8th on a balk. Conine tossed three scoreless innings in relief and then Torres closed it out with two scoreless as they Skeeters won 8-1.

