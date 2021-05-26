Astros Prospect Report: May 26th

Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (12-5) won 8-1 (BOX SCORE) Rodriguez started for the Skeeters and went 3 innings allowing just 1 unearned run. Meyers put the Skeeters on the board in the first inning with an early 2 run double. They picked up another run in the 3rd on a Dawson RBI double. Martinez relieved Rodriguez and tossed a scoreless inning. In the 5th, the offense added two more runs on a De Goti 2 run single. De La Cruz followed that up with another 2 run single to make it 7-1. They would pick up one more run in the 8th on a balk. Conine tossed three scoreless innings in relief and then Torres closed it out with two scoreless as they Skeeters won 8-1.