Chelsea will have to wait a little longer for our first trophy under Thomas Tuchel after a narrow defeat to Leicester City in the Emirates FA Cup final. We enjoyed the vast majority of the possession during the game, and were denied a goal by the goalkeeper, the woodwork and even VAR, but the return of Chelsea fans, who were watching Tuchel's team play for the first time, turned out to be an unhappy one as Leicester scored the winning goal with their only shot on target.