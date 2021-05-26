Wire Taps: Washington Nationals drop series opener to Cincinnati Reds; Sean Doolittle is back in D.C. + more...
“It’s just the way the game is played now,” Max Scherzer said as he discussed the aggressive approach hitters take against him these days, “the way that the hitters work on their swings and what they’re trying to do with the baseball, and when they catch that mistake they’re much more proficient now at hitting a home run, and and getting the ball out of the ballpark. That’s that launch angle stuff. So, instead of hitting line drives, they’ve got their swings crafted to be able to hit home runs, and so when you make mistakes — it does make it — you can pitch around their swings, you know what their strengths are and what they’re not, and you know how to execute around it, but when you make mistakes, you can pay dearly for them.”www.federalbaseball.com