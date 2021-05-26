Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Wire Taps: Washington Nationals drop series opener to Cincinnati Reds; Sean Doolittle is back in D.C. + more...

By Patrick Reddington
federalbaseball.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s just the way the game is played now,” Max Scherzer said as he discussed the aggressive approach hitters take against him these days, “the way that the hitters work on their swings and what they’re trying to do with the baseball, and when they catch that mistake they’re much more proficient now at hitting a home run, and and getting the ball out of the ballpark. That’s that launch angle stuff. So, instead of hitting line drives, they’ve got their swings crafted to be able to hit home runs, and so when you make mistakes — it does make it — you can pitch around their swings, you know what their strengths are and what they’re not, and you know how to execute around it, but when you make mistakes, you can pay dearly for them.”

www.federalbaseball.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Doolittle
Person
Bryce Harper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nationals Park#Washington Nationals#Reds Lrb#Washington Times#Masn#Roster News#Triple A#Kieboom#Nationals#Whatwoulddoodo#Rochester Red Wings#Democrat#New Era#Nbc Sports#Espn#Champions Club#Trophy A#Nlds Game 5#Nl East Updates#Mets Lrb Mlb Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Could the Philadelphia Phillies Trade for Max Scherzer?

It will certainly be a full-circle moment if Dave Dombrowski manages to pull off a trade that brings Max Scherzer to Philadelphia. After all, Scherzer’s dominance really began in Detroit when Dombrowski orchestrated a three-way trade with the Diamondbacks and Yankees. Scherzer had made his MLB debut with the DBacks in 2008, and compiled a 3.86 ERA over 46 games in two seasons with them. In his first season as a Tiger in 2010, he posted a 3.50 ERA over 31 starts. Scherzer won his first Cy Young as a Tiger in 2013, the same year he became a wins leader for the first time and began his streak of 7 consecutive All-Star appearances.
MLBNorthwest Signal

Warren pitches for Cincinnati Reds

CINCINNATI — Napoleon High School graduate Art Warren pitched in each of the last two games for the Cincinnati Reds. On Friday, Warren finished off the Reds’ 11-5 win over the Colorado Rockies, pitching a scoreless ninth inning. He gave up one hit and struck out two. Warren pitched the...
MLBbettingpros.com

Trends point to the over in the Rockies-Reds series opener

The over is 7-2-1 in the last ten meetings between the Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds. In addition, the over is 3-0-1 in their previous four meetings overall. The over/under for tonight’s series opener is 9.5 runs, per BettingPros consensus odds. Cincinnati’s Tyler Mahle (5-2, 3.32 ERA) is 3-0 with a 1.04 ERA over his last three starts. While all those games have come on the road, Mahle will be eager to use this momentum to get his struggles at home situated. He has a 7.23 through four home starts and has allowed 13 earned runs over his last seven innings at the Great American Ball Park. Those poor outings came against first-place teams (Cubs and Giants), while the Rockies are anything but a great team. Their 5-24 road record is well-documented, and they have an MLB-worst .201 team batting average and .567 OPS through their first 29 road games. Colorado counters with Kyle Freeland, who is 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA in three starts this year. Freeland’s ERA is inflated by a poor last start at home against Oakland, in which he was tagged for five runs in five innings. However, he has pitched to a much more respectable 4.50 ERA in his two road starts. He continues to build his arm strength and pitch count, and it should not be long until we see Freeland become as dependable as he was for the team last year when he led the majors with 13 starts.
MLBchatsports.com

What now, Cincinnati Reds?

The Cincinnati Reds just put rotation stalwart Sonny Gray on the injured list with a groin injury, placed resident bullpen filthiness Tejay Antone on the injured list with a forearm issue, and moved former top prospect slash swiss army knife Nick Senzel onto the 60-day injured list as his knee surgery recovery progresses slowly.
MLBgiants365.com

Washington Nationals drop 1-0 decision to San Francisco Giants: Max Scherzer out 12 pitches in...

Max Scherzer left the mound in Nationals Park after twelves pitches tonight, with an as-yet-undisclosed injury, and the Washington Nationals' bullpen had to take it from there in what ended up a 1-0 loss in the first of four with the San Francisco Giants. Anthony DeSclafani tossed a complete game shutout vs the Nationals in the series opener, in another dominant performance for a starter against Washington.
MLBwissports.net

Cincinnati Reds @ Milwaukee Brewers

Nothing's changed. Still roadkill. https://twitter.com/barwickipedia - Follow me. Because we all need a bit of sports snark in our lives. "Doin' right ain't got no end." "'Allegedly' is right, Mr. Polian. I have a hole in my ear drum, I'd never go for a swim, no matter how drunk me is."
MLBchatsports.com

Cincinnati Reds win battle of the bullpens for series victory against Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE – In a battle between the back end of the bullpens, the Cincinnati Reds outpitched the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. How about this: The Reds earned a 2-1 victory in 10 innings against the first-place Brewers and they produced only two hits. They scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning without a hit, via the automatic runner at second base, two hit batters, a walk and a sacrifice fly.
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Wade Miley has another stellar start to lead the Cincinnati Reds back to .500

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley had a few pitches left in him. Even though he’d already thrown 103 pitches over seven innings and led the Reds to a 10-3 win on Saturday over the Colorado Rockies, Miley went back out on the field at Great American Ball Park after the game ended. He was joined in right field by a kid who was wearing Miley’s Reds jersey, baseball pants and high socks.
MLBbettingpros.com

Brewers and Reds each look to continue winning streaks in their series opener

The Milwaukee Brewers have won four consecutive games, while the Cincinnati Reds have won three straight. One team’s winning streak will come to and end in tonight’s series opener. Betting Impact:. The Brewers are -140 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Not only has Milwaukee won four straight games, but...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Tejay Antone: Bullpen on tap

Antone (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Friday and could be activated by Sunday at the earliest, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Antone has been traveling with the Reds during their current road trip, but he won't return from the injured list when he's first eligible Friday. Manager David Bell said that the 27-year-old could return Sunday if his bullpen session goes "extremely well," so it's possible the right-hander could be available for the series finale against the Padres or early next week in Minnesota.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Sean Doolittle isn’t fooling anyone with his fastball

The Cincinnati Reds signed reliever Sean Doolittle to a one-year contract this past offseason, hoping he’d return to the pitcher he was in 2018 and 2019. That hasn’t happened, and Doolittle is not fooling anyone with his fastball. The Reds bullpen will be the Achilles heel of this team until...
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Series Wrap: Rookies continue to step up for Cincinnati Reds during hot streak

The Cincinnati Reds have won 10 of their last 13 games, a record above .500 for the first time since April 21 and the second-highest scoring offense in the National League. The success of their rookies and how they’ve handled their transition to the big leagues. They’ve had four players make their MLB debut this season: second baseman Jonathan India, reliever Ryan Hendrix, starter Vladimir Gutierrez and starter Tony Santillan.
MLBmadcitysportszone.com

Cincinnati hammers the Brewers in series opener

Milwaukee has been among the hottest teams in baseball over the last month, but the Brewers ran up against another team Monday night in the Cincinnati Reds that has been playing really well of late, too, and it resulted in a 10-2 loss. Starter Eric Lauer struggled early with his...
MLBredsminorleagues.com

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Series Preview: Week 7

Today begins another new set of 6-game series in the farm system. Daytona and Dayton will play hosts this week while both Chattanooga and Louisville hit the road. It was a tough week for Louisville – and there’s been a lot of those this year – as the Bats went 1-5 against Toledo, who entered the week below .500. The Bats offense continues to be the worst in the league, though their league worst OPS did go up from .638 to .641 over the past week. They are hitting .213/.315/.328, ranking last in average, slugging, runs, and home runs in the Triple-A East. Louisville has fewer strikeouts than any team in the league by a wide margin, but all of that contact hasn’t led to any offensive success.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds infielder Mike Moustakas back in Cincinnati to have his foot examined

Last night was the first game on a rehab assignment for Cincinnati Reds infielder Mike Moustakas. He joined the Triple-A Louisville Bats in Omaha with the hopes that he could get a few at-bats before joining the Reds in San Diego on their road trip at some point later in the week. In his first at-bat he grounded out to first base, but he hit the ball hard. The next time to the plate he popped up to the catcher in foul territory. It was his third trip to the plate where he picked up his first hit as he lined a single into left-center.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Wire Taps: Washington Nationals win 3rd in a row; Max Scherzer lands on 10-Day IL; Patrick Corbin bounces back...

Davey Martinez challenged the assertion that Monday’s 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates was a relatively drama-free victory when a reporter described it as such to the Washington Nationals’ skipper, but the 8-1 win last night? Is it fair to call that one drama-free? Patrick Corbin tossed 8 1⁄3 strong, giving up just one run, and the Nationals went up 5-0 on a Yan Gomes grand slam in the bottom of the first before the team cruised to a win.