Please Save the Date for “Once Lost Now Found”
A celebration of artist Virginia Kiah’s 110th birthday to support the Campaign to Save the Kiah House Museum, featuring art show by Panhandle Slim. Join the (ADMI) African Diaspora Museology Institute–Friends of the Kiah Museum and Asa H. Gordon Library at Savannah State University in a celebration of Virginia Kiah’s 110th birthday on June 3. We will be debuting the installation of a painting by Panhandle Slim that was once placed on the Kiah House Museum for her birthday celebration in 2019 that was removed, lost, but found in 2021 and will now reside at Asa H. Gordon Library.www.savannahtribune.com