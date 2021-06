The most glorious fashion to discover the wonders of Luxor and Aswan is a luxury Nile Cruise between the heavens of Upper Egypt between Luxor and Aswan. These Nile River Cruises have always been the centerpiece of Egyptian exploration offering travelers from all over the world to witness some of the most ancient and incredible constructions ever created in the history of mankind. Since Victorian times, the Nile Cruise Luxor Aswan has been the pinnacle of offering an awesome cocktail of thrilling and tranquil experience that shows how one of the most ancient civilizations on the face of the plant came into existence. The Nile River Cruise showcases the historical & magnificent architecture and decorations revealing the secrets of the ancient Egyptian civilization and the level of sophistication and skill. On these floating hotels is a dream come true waiting for each traveler to enjoy a heavenly adventure.