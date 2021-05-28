About Town | Pride Film Festival @ MOCA
Ten films highlighting the diversity of LGBTQ stories and storytellers, including the 2020 Sundance official selection Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen, buoy MOCA Jacksonville’s The Many Sides of Pride Film Festival, a celebration of the LGBTQ community’s impact on the world of cinema. The festival also includes panel discussions and moderated post-film conversations with Disclosure director Sam Feder and Kareem Tabsch, director of Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado.voidlive.com