40 Under 40: Matthew Broffman helps lead Orlando's charge to be a future-ready city

By Cindy Barth
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew Broffman is on a mission to ensure the city of Orlando not only is future-ready, but also leading that charge. Under his leadership, the city of Orlando's director of innovation and his team transitioned more than 350 municipal services to orlando.gov, helping Orlando earn recognition as one of the only cities nationally prepared to go digital when the pandemic first impacted communities nationwide.

