VistaGen Kick Starts Late-Stage Social Anxiety Disorder Study with PH94B

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Biogen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $369.86.