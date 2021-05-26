Savannah Book Festival Brings NYT Bestselling Author James Ponti To SCCPSS Middle Schools
The Savannah Book Festival (SBF) hosted an SBF@Schools event for Savannah Chatham County public middle school students on Friday, May 14th. This virtual event featured New York Times bestselling, award-winning, middle school author James Ponti. Ponti engaged with students virtually at various local public middle schools, sharing his own journey of reluctant reader to Nickelodeon and Disney scriptwriter to award-winning author. During Ponti’s three different sessions with local students, he focused on different topics specific to the students’ curriculum: writing and literature, STEM and history.www.savannahtribune.com