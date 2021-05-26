Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Savannah, GA

Savannah Book Festival Brings NYT Bestselling Author James Ponti To SCCPSS Middle Schools

By Savannah Tribune
Savannah Tribune
 16 days ago

The Savannah Book Festival (SBF) hosted an SBF@Schools event for Savannah Chatham County public middle school students on Friday, May 14th. This virtual event featured New York Times bestselling, award-winning, middle school author James Ponti. Ponti engaged with students virtually at various local public middle schools, sharing his own journey of reluctant reader to Nickelodeon and Disney scriptwriter to award-winning author. During Ponti’s three different sessions with local students, he focused on different topics specific to the students’ curriculum: writing and literature, STEM and history.

www.savannahtribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Entertainment
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Schools#Nyt#School History#Lead Author#Program History#Sbf Schools#New York Times#Savannah Book Festival#Lead Program#Award Winning Author#Book#Talented Authors#Students#Nyt#Chatham County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Nickelodeon
Related
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Author Mary Kay Andrews finds inspiration through Facebook writers group for novel 'The Newcomer'

“If anything bad happens to me — it’s Evan. Promise me you’ll take Maya and run. Promise me.”. These words haunt Letty Carnahan as she flees New York City with her niece Maya after discovering her sister’s murdered body. Letty has no further information about what she is running from and why. One thing she is certain of; who she is running from: Tanya’s ex, sleazy real estate entrepreneur Evan Wingfield. She knows in her gut that Evan is somehow responsible for Tanya’s death.
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

After shuttering for COVID, time to play catch up with Savannah’s bustling restaurant scene

For many years, this column featured news about restaurant openings, often with mini-reviews based on my initial experiences. But then the pandemic came along. New spots continued to open, but I did not have the tolerance for risk that many other folks had. Over the past year, I ordered a lot of takeout, dined occasionally at outdoor spots and cooked much more often at home.
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Activist Julia Pearce inspires others toward racial parity on Tybee island

Jane Fishman is a contributing lifestyle columnist for the Savannah Morning News. Julia Pearce’s grin is slow and sly. She’s remembering the old days on Tybee Island when people would see her, a Black woman, and her husband Mallory, a white man, enter a room before anyone knew the couple was dating. They would whisper, she said. Tybee was a different place in the late ’90s. The two didn’t pay it no mind. Mallory taught her how to laugh. It saves you from the gossip, he said.
Savannah, GAsavannahceo.com

Senior Citizens, Inc. Celebrates Legends, Leaders, andLife Well Lived Awardees

Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, recognized the 2021 recipients of the Legends, Leaders, and Life Well Lived Award at a luncheon at The Palmetto Club at The Landings. The recipients have contributed significantly to their community, inspired others by the difference they have made, and exemplify a life well lived.
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

From South Africa to Savannah, Antoine de Villiers finds a home with exhibit at Kobo Gallery

Antoine de Villiers is the newest member of Kobo Gallery. A simple statement, but her journey from Potchefstroom, South Africa, to the Savannah co-op was anything but easy. At 16, she was diagnosed with depression, and at 17, she was in a devastating motorcycle accident that left her friend dead, and she permanently injured. Soon thereafter, a deeply personal journal was stolen by a jealous ex-boyfriend and sent to her parents. Within weeks she’d left home and was on her own.
Savannah, GAWTGS

Savannah Food & Wine Festival cancels 2021 event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Food & Wine Festival has canceled its 2021 festival, according to a release. The festival was originally scheduled for Nov. 8 - 14, 2021. Event organizers said the City of Savannah's policy on not issuing special event permits for gatherings of over 100 people prevented organizers to move forward with festival planning and selling tickets.
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Pandemic pups pack pet lodges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic led many to adopt a new four-legged companion. But as the world begins to reopen and people head back to work or off on that long-delayed vacation, they need a place to leave their pets. “We’ve been busier than ever,...
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Saint Leo University to host job expo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are looking for work, a local staffing agency is holding a socially distanced event for you. Horizon Staffing, Domino’s and Saint Leo University-Savannah Center are hosting a job expo. Horizon Staffing has many essential positions that need immediate filling such as warehouse positions, Equipment...
Savannah, GAsouthmag.com

Brews for a Cause May 2021

While other parts of the country are still in quarantine, Savannah, Georgia was back to the business of doing what we do best… celebrating!. On Thursday, May 14th, South magazine and Southern Eagle Distributing celebrated their 14th Brews for a Cause. Many of the cities most prominent were in attendance to raise money for the The Leukemia & Lymphoma society and to continue the celebration of the newly designed spring issue of South magazine.
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Saint Leo University hosts military appreciation with free meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - May is Military Appreciation Month and what better way to say “Thank You” to our military men and women, than by giving them a free meal. Saint Leo University-Savannah Center and Culver’s on Montgomery Crossroad in Savannah have teamed up to show some appreciation to our Armed Forces.