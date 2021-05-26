College Football Playoff expansion isn’t the answer to fix college football, but relegation is

Ohio State has appeared in the College Football Playoff four times since its inception in 2014, which is tied with Oklahoma for the third-most appearances of any school and trails only Alabama and Clemson with six appearances each. But now that the format is on the verge of expanding from four to 12 teams, it’s easy to wonder if the Buckeyes will ever miss the playoffs again. In fact, if the proposed format had been intact dating back the inaugural College Football Playoff, Ohio State would have been the only school to participate in every playoff thus far. The brackets would have been as follows: 2014 First-round byes: No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Oregon, No. 3 Florida State and No. 4 Ohio State First-round games: No. 20 Boise State at No. 5 Baylor, No. 11 Kansas State at No. 6 TCU, No. 10 Arizona at No. 7 Mississippi State and…