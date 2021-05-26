Cancel
Iced Coffee Day at all WNY Dunkin’ locations benefits Feedmore WNY

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf need a cup of coffee, or several, to get you going, here’s a chance to do it while helping to feed your neighbors. May 26 marks Iced Coffee Day at Dunkin’ and $1 of each iced coffee sold Wednesday goes to Feedmore Western New York. “The demand for help...

spectrumlocalnews.com
State
New York State
Iced Coffee, Cold Brew, Food Drink, Wny Dunkin, Feedmore Western New York
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Dunkin Iced Coffee Recipe

There's nothing like a refreshing iced coffee on a hot summer day, and if you're out and about, it's easy to swing by Dunkin' Donuts and pick up a frosty cup of the sweet brew. But what if you're home and get a hankering for a creamy Dunkin' beverage? Heading to the drive-through just for a coffee may feel like it's not worth the effort, but try telling that to your craving.
Food & Drinkspdxfoodpress.com

Vietnamese Iced Coffee • Last call for Dad’s Day

Cool idea for summer? Our delicious Vietnamese Iced Coffee Kit. There are few treats that I enjoy as much as a Vietnamese iced coffee on a hot summer day. Our Vroom! Vroom! coffee kit includes everything you need to make this decadent, delicious drink at home. We also offer the Vroom! Vroom! whole beans separately. Very cool.
Food & Drinkscrossroadstoday.com

Coffee Ice Cream

You don’t need a particular type of coffee to make coffee ice cream, but you shouldn’t be cheap with this ingredient, says Ralph Kopelman, owner of Cranford Vanilla Bean Creamery in Cranford, New Jersey. Use quality coffee that you wouldn’t mind drinking from a mug. Coffee Ice Cream. Yields: 1½...
Public Healthstaradvertiser.com

The health benefits of coffee

Americans sure love their coffee. Even last spring when the pandemic shut down New York, nearly every neighborhood shop that sold takeout coffee managed to stay open, and I was amazed at how many people ventured forth to start their stay-at-home days with a favorite store-made brew. One elderly friend...
KidsPosted by
Buffalo Business First

Fuseideas Helps Boys & Girls Clubs Collaborative of WNY Launch New Campaign

Just in time for the school year to end, and summer vacation to begin, the Boys & Girls Clubs Collaborative of Western New York (WNY) has launched their new community outreach campaign: A Club Where Everyone is Welcome. Brought to life by local creative agency Fuseideas, the campaign was designed to increase awareness of the Collaborative and the twelve individual Boys & Girls Clubs in the WNY area and communicate the value that their inclusive and safe recreational environments can provide to all children. To deliver a truly successful campaign, Fuseideas combined eye-catch design and emotion-evoking storytelling for A Club Where Everyone is Welcome to promote the Collaborative and Clubs within it, through the: * Design and development of a new website at bgccwny.org * Creation of a turnkey toolkit that can support the larger branding at the individual unit level * Execution of an integrated marketing plan that utilized paid social, digital display advertising, and a partnership with local radio stations WYRK and WBLK for on-air interviews The project was a meaningful one for Fuseideas CEO Dennis Franczak and his team, who made in-kind donations of additional hours to bring the campaign and its powerful storytelling to life. “I’m thrilled to have our agency participate in such a worthy cause. Especially since many of us, including myself, were members of these Clubs growing up,” says Franczak, who is a Buffalo native, and Boys & Girls Club of Holland alumni. “I’ve seen first-hand the impact these Clubs can have on youth development and the difference they can make in a kid’s life,” he adds, “and it was our honor to help them tell their story in a new way.” You can learn more about the A Club Where Everyone is Welcome campaign on the Boys & Girls Club Collaborative of WNY website at bgccwny.org.
Buffalo, NYbuffalorising.com

Rolling out an ‘electric micromobility’ program in WNY

The Buffalo bike landscape is beginning to change, thanks to the ongoing equity and sustainability efforts of Shared Mobility Inc. (SMI), a Western New York nonprofit organization. In July of 2020, I wrote about “The Future of e-Bikes in Buffalo,” with plans to roll out free “Transportation Libraries.” Now, that vision is here in WNY, thanks to an effort spearheaded by the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative (CHNFC) and East Side Bike Club, a program of Buffalo United Front (BUF).
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Dunkin' Opens New Millcreek Location

Erie's newest Dunkin' location celebrated its grand opening Wednesday with a ribbon cutting event. The restaurant is located in a former Northwest Bank in Millcreek Square, 5624 Peach St. Operated by New Castle-based D.A.L.R.T. Inc., owners say the lobby will remain closed as staffing issues are resolved. However, the drive-through...
Restaurantsprogressivegrocer.com

Brazi Bites Pizza’nadas

Brazi Bites, a Latin-inspired, naturally gluten-free and better-for-you food maker, has now launched Pizza’nadas, an extension of its Empanadas line. Pizza’nadas consist of the same Brazilian cheese bread (pão de queijo) base, made from such clean ingredients as tapioca flour, eggs, cheese and milk, and then stuffed with fresh mozzarella, uncured pepperoni and tomato sauce for an authentic pizza flavor. Pizza’nadas go straight from the freezer to an oven or air fryer for a quick snack, appetizer or light meal that’s ready in minutes. Brazi Bites Pizza’nadas have a suggested retail price of $5.99 per 10-ounce pouch. The brand also recently launched a line of single-serve, gluten-free Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches, available at select Target locations.
Food & DrinksHypebae

Dunkin' Adds New Iced Coffees to Its Summer Menu

Dunkin’ has launched new iced coffees as part of its Summer 2021 menu. Customers can choose from three different creations such as the Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee, Smoked Vanilla Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam and Smoked Vanilla Iced Latte. The first offering features a medium roast infused with notes...
Food & Drinksfranchising.com

Keep Chillin’ All Summer with Dunkin’s Cool New Brews

Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee, Smoked Vanilla Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, and Smoked Vanilla Iced Latte fuel a cool summer at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide. Innovative drinks continue to delight at Dunkin’ with new ElectroBrew and Kombucha now served in select markets. Building on the success of Dunkin’s recently introduced...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here are Some Fun Events Happening Around WNY [List]

If you and the fam are looking to get out and enjoy the summertime here in Western New York, here are some upcoming events you can check out. Join us in the park for a Socially Distanced concert series every Thursday in the month of June! The event is free of charge but will require a reservation via Eventbrite. ~ Visit Buffalo Niagara.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Dunkin’ Kombucha: Coffee chain tests new drinks, including ‘ElectroBrew’ at select locations in Massachusetts

Dunkin’ is using this summer to test a few new drink options including “ElectroBrew” and Kombucha. The “ElectroBrew” is a new type of Cold Brew for the Canton-based restaurant and “is made by infusing ultra-smooth Cold Brew with refreshing coconut water for a subtly sweet taste and burst of electrolytes, with no added sugar for the fuel needed to take on the day.”
Food & DrinksTimes Union

Try granité - or, in English, a boozy snow cone

In the simplest forms of icy treats, a street vendor pours a sweet topping over a paper cone or cup of crushed frozen water. Thus the snow cone. Fruit-flavored sugary syrups are common across the United States, with regional specialties like a fruit-cream combo in New Orleans. In Hawaii, shave ice (note the lack of past tense) is a common street-vendor snack, with the central component shaved instead of crushed and toppings including ice cream and adzuki beans as well as syrups of island fruits. Condensed milk, with or without syrups, flavor crushed ice in many Latin dessert traditions, and Italians, depending on the region, like theirs with coffee, chocolate or almonds as well as fruit flavors. Regardless, it is a product distinct from sorbet and ice cream.