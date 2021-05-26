Cancel
There’s a Big Debate Brewing Over a Key Component of the U.S. Bond Market

By Tracy Alloway
Bloomberg
 17 days ago

Whisper it softly, but this year has witnessed a sea change in markets. The term premium — or the extra compensation bond traders ask for in return for holding longer-term debt — has turned positive after spending the better part of the last five years moving to or below zero. Another way of putting it, as my colleague Liz McCormick did earlier this year, is that bond investors want to get paid like they used to when lending money to the U.S. government. And while such a request might sound innocuous enough, it has the potential to remove a key support that has helped underpin demand for riskier assets in recent years.

