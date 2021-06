(NEW YORK) — Sunny Bryant, an 8-year-old transgender girl who lives in Texas, loves to play baseball and participate in gymnastics. She’s also been “begging” to play soccer, according to her mother, Rebekah Bryant. But Sunny, who currently plays on co-ed teams, is aware that she might not be able to play on girls-only teams as she has in the past. Some lawmakers in her state have been trying to force her off of girls’ sports teams in the future and make her play with boys instead.