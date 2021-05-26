CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

By The Associated Press
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Ford expects 40% of its global sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030 as it adds billions to what it's spending to develop them. The automaker said in a presentation for investors Wednesday that it will add about $8 billion to its EV development spending from this year to 2025. That brings the total spend to nearly $20 billion as Ford begins to develop and build batteries in a joint venture with SK Innovation of South Korea.

AOL Corp

Volkswagen CEO warns shift to electric vehicles could cost 30,000 jobs -sources

BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess told a supervisory board meeting in September that the company could lose 30,000 jobs if it transitioned too slowly to electric vehicles (EVs), two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. Competition from new entrants to Germany's market, like Tesla, has...
BUSINESS
California State
teslarati.com

Tesla co-founder shares warning about OEM’s EV focus: “They haven’t really done the math fully”

Former Tesla CTO and co-founder JB Straubel recently shared some insights about the electric vehicle revolution and the focus of OEMs on pure electric cars. While conversing with startup investor Jason Calacanis’ in an episode of YouTube’s This Week in Startups, Straubel covered several topics, including Tesla’s early days, the importance of battery recycling, and how some OEMs’ alleged complete dedication to electric vehicles may not be very well thought out at all.
BUSINESS
Popular Science

The enormous cost of the Bolt EV recall is falling on LG

In late August, General Motors announced that it was recalling all of its Bolt electric vehicles due to a risk of fire stemming from defective batteries. Today, the automaker said that it will be reimbursed for the costs of that recall from LG, the company that makes the battery cells in the vehicles’ power systems. GM estimates that the recall will cost them $2 billion, although they don’t yet know the precise number.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

LG Agrees To Reimburse GM For EV Recall Costs

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) reached an agreement with LG Electronics Inc (OTC: LGEIY) (OTC: LGEJY). LG will reimburse GM for costs and expenses associated with the recall of Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs due to manufacturing defects in battery modules supplied by LG under the pact. GM will recognize...
BUSINESS
Joe Biden
Jim Hackett
gm-trucks.com

General Motors to Restart Production at Some Idled Plants

General Motors has been particularly hard hit by the global microchip shortage, to the point that the automaker has idled many of its production facilities in recent months. There’s good news, however, as GM says it will restart production at a few of its facilities. Models that will resume production...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Charge Angels Setting out to Find and Repair Broken Ford Electric Vehicle Chargers

When the Ford Mustang Mach-E first rolled out, there were a lot of issues with the electric vehicle chargers. If Mach-E drivers could locate a charging station, there were frequently issues getting the EV to charge. How does Ford plan on fixing the issue before the F-150 Lightning hits the road? The automaker is sending out Charge Angels to help diagnose and fix problem areas within the charging network.
CARS
Benzinga

Ford To Enter Australia Electric Vehicle Market With E-Transit In Mid-2022, Says CEO Jim Farley

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) on Tuesday revealed it would launch electric vehicles in Australia beginning mid-2022, starting with a commercial all-electric e-Transit van. What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based company's CEO Jim Farley said the automaker intends to begin selling the e-Transit van next year and follow up with at least five new electric vehicles by the end of 2024.
DEARBORN, MI
#Ford F 150#Ford F Series#Detroit#Ap#European#General Motors#Exxon Mobil#Mustang Mach E#Evs
Birmingham Star

Ford U.S. sales drop in September

CHICAGO, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- Ford Motor Company announced on its website Monday that it sold a total of 156,614 vehicles in the United States in September this year, down 17.7 percent year on year but up 34.3 percent month on month. To be specific, the U.S. automaker sold 83,554...
ECONOMY
dbusiness.com

GM Leads Way in 3Q Vehicle Sales; Ford Improves in September

General Motors Co. in Detroit led the way among the Detroit Three automakers in the third quarter with 446,997 units sold. The FCA division of Auburn Hills’ Stellantis posted 410,917 in sales, while Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn sold 400,843 vehicles. Numbers for all three were down compared to year-ago...
DETROIT, MI
Financial Times

Electric vehicles: the revolution is finally here

This is the first part of an FT series analysing how the electric vehicle market is rapidly taking off. At the start of the year, executives at electric carmaker Polestar drew up ambitious sales plans for the UK. Within weeks, they had to tear them up. Demand was rising so...
CARS
Ford
Electric Vehicles
Economy
Volkswagen
Cars
Tesla
China
Good News Network

Ford Announces ‘Transformative’ $11.4 Billion Investment in New Electric Vehicle Plants in Tennessee and Kentucky

Ford just announced it is spending $11.4 billion to build two new factories in Tennessee and Kentucky to manufacture batteries and its electric F-series pickup trucks. Together, they’ll create over 11,000 jobs, and the Tennessee factory will be Ford’s largest ever—and its first new American vehicle-assembly plant in decades. “This...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Possible tax credits could drive Ford production in electric vehicles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of Ford's fate in electric vehicles rests on the outcome of the current budget battle in congress. An increase to E-vehicle tax credits is included in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package currently being debated. It would increase the tax break for people who buy electric...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

