PART 3 THE INVISIBLE FORCES

 29 days ago

The Devil is a cherub who is the leader of a vast number of forces that have rank and varied geographical areas of responsibilities, whether on the earth or in the atmosphere. Ephesians 3:10 To the intent that now unto the principalities and powers in heavenly places might be known by the church the manifold wisdom of God,

Cornershot: Invisible no longer

There’s a well-seen YouTub video titled “The Invisible Woman” by Nicole Johnson. I’ve probably watched it no less than 20 times, and every time I watch it I hear something I didn’t hear before (slow learner). For every person, regardless of gender, who’s never watched this ... please take five minutes out of your busy life and give yourself this gift.
RELIGION: Angels in heaven rejoice over sinners who repent

"Then drew near unto him all the publicans and sinners for to hear him. And the Pharisees and scribes murmured, saying, This man receiveth sinners, and eateth with them. And he spake this parable unto them, saying, What man of you, having an hundred sheep, if he lose one of them, doth not leave the ninety and nine in the wilderness, and go after that which is lost, until he find it? And when he hath found it, he layeth it on his shoulders, rejoicing. And when he cometh home, he calleth together his friends and neighbours, saying unto them, Rejoice with me; for I have found my sheep which was lost. I say unto you, that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth, more than over ninety and nine just persons, which need no repentance. Either what woman having ten pieces of silver, if she lose one piece, doth not light a candle, and sweep the house, and seek diligently till she find it? And when she hath found it, she calleth her friends and her neighbours together, saying, Rejoice with me; for I have found the piece which I had lost. Likewise, I say unto you, there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner that repenteth." Luke 15:1-10.
Bible Verses about Spiritual Warfare: Put on the Full Armor of God

Spiritual warfare is mentioned throughout the Bible in both the Old and New Testaments. Apostle Paul specifically addressed the spiritual essence of our fight against evil in his epistle to the Ephesians in chapter 6. This is where the "full armor of God" is explained for protection and encouragement in spiritual warfare.
Death and religion: ‘Excess deaths’ sweep through Amish and Mennonite communities during COVID-19 pandemic

Sunday church service in Amish country is more than just belting out hymns, reading Bible passages and returning home an hour later to catch a football game or nap. It’s an all-day affair: A host family welcomes church members – between 20 to 40 families – into their home to worship and have fellowship with one another from morning to night. Church is a biweekly activity; each gathering takes place in a member’s home and is a key ritual in the Amish community which values in-person communication.
Ryan Fan

Jesus Chooses Ordinary People

“As Jesus was walking beside the Sea of Galilee, He saw two brothers, Simon called Peter and his brother Andrew. They were casting a net into the lake, for they were fishermen. ‘Come, follow me,’ Jesus said, ‘and I will send you out to fish for people.’ At once they left their nets and followed Him.” (Matthew 4:18, ESV)
'Walk by faith, not by sight'

Greetings and blessings in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I want to begin by saying that we are in a season where we are seeing things that we probably thought we would never see or even imagine. Some of the things we see can sometimes extremely overwhelm us, depress us, confuse us and even torment us if we allow it to.
Earnest Work: A Recipe for Lessening Burdens, June 22

Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ’s sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong. 2 Corinthians 12:10. There have been altogether too many looking in upon their own trials and difficulties. But when they forget self, and look...
Physics professor shares how to navigate ‘messy middle’ of revelation

BYU physics professor Traci Neilsen shared how to navigate the “messy middle” of revelation through an ocean analogy during the June 22 devotional. The two sources of revelation or inspiration from God are guidance from prophets and personal inspiration from the Holy Spirit. “Do you ever feel caught in the messy middle between these two sources of revelation that connect us with God?” Neilsen asked.
My Invisible Father

Jaer Armstead-Jones has a message for this Father’s Day — what makes a father is more than a blood connection. Known to his English students at Webster Groves’ Hixson Middle School as “Mr. Jarrod Jones,” Jones recently published a young adult novel. “My Invisible Father” tells the story of three young students who struggle with the absence of a father in their lives, whether physical or emotional.
I Surrender “Devotion”

Praise the Lord; praise God our savior! For each day he carries us in his arms. Interlude (Psalms 68:19 NLT) I know there is a lot of times in my life that I’ve used this same phrase. I feel like I’m the one who originated it but at the same time what am I really saying? Am I giving up? Am I letting all my frustrations build and build and build until I get to a point where I just can’t take it anymore?
Bible verse - Romans Rom.5:15-17; quote by Stanislaw Jerzy Lec

But not as the offence, so also is the free gift. For if through the offence of one many be dead, much more the grace of God, and the gift by grace, which is by one man, Jesus Christ, hath abounded unto many. And not as it was by one that sinned, so is the gift: for the judgment was by one to condemnation, but the free gift is of many offences unto justification. For if by one man’s offence death reigned by one; much more they which receive abundance of grace and of the gift of righteousness shall reign in life by one, Jesus Christ.
Caring About People: How to Shepherd the Invisible Church

OK, your congregation isn’t actually “invisible,” but at times, it can seem that way, at least for a large portion of the people. This is the new era of “invisible” congregation; it’s a new challenge to demonstrate that you care. Should you chase people who’ve been gone for six months...
Daily Devotional: Tuesday, June 22 - Love Wins

“No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” — Romans 8:37-39 (ESV)
Our Anthem of Praise

All of us benefit from someone’s quest. Let me name a few. Above my head is a bright electric light. Thanks, Tom. On my nose are eyeglasses that enable me to focus. Thanks, Ben. In my driveway is a car ready to take me wherever I wish. Thanks, Henry. Across...
Love, Actively

“We’ve become better people since we read The Karamazovs!” Readers spoke these words to Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky just months before he died. Since then, many have echoed that testimony, including Pope Francis, who has attested that “for all of us” Dostoevsky stands as “an author that we must read and reread due to his wisdom.” This year, we celebrate the author’s two hundredth birthday. What better time to reread The Brothers Karamazov, Dostoevsky’s last and greatest novel, or discover it for the first time?
Through My Bible Yr 1 – June 23

Bible reading based on 1 Peter 4:7-19 (NIV84) 7The end of all things is near. Therefore be clear minded and self-controlled so that you can pray. 8Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins. 9Offer hospitality to one another without grumbling. 10Each one should use whatever gift he has received to serve others, faithfully administering God’s grace in its various forms. 11If anyone speaks, he should do it as one speaking the very words of God. If anyone serves, he should do it with the strength God provides, so that in all things God may be praised through Jesus Christ. To him be the glory and the power for ever and ever. Amen.
You Are God’s Prized Possession

There are a few things that I own that I would consider a prized possession. They are family heirlooms or gifts that have been given to me. They are priceless and irreplaceable. Did you know that you are God’s prized possession? He considers you holy and royal. ‭‭1 PETER‬ ‭2:9.
Thoughtful People Search Out God

I shared with my congregation recently an experience of an MIT professor, which I read about in Christianity Today. I am reprinting it for you below in case you are one of those who believes Christians hold beliefs which are without a foundation.  . MIT Professor Encounters God . Dr. Rosalind...
There Is More to Your Story

“The Spirit of God, who raised Jesus from the dead, lives in you. And just as God raised Christ Jesus from the dead, he will give life to your mortal bodies by this same Spirit living within you.”. Romans 8:11 (NLT) As believers, we have hope because we are going...