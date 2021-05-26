Cancel
Environment

Time to prepare: Severe weather is in the forecast tonight into early tomorrow AM

By Brittany Foster
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY: We are off to a dry start across Nebraska and most of the state is currently cloud free! The lack of clouds has allowed us to cool near average, back down to the 50s. It has been around a week since we last saw morning temperatures this cool, so maybe consider grabbing a light jacket before you head out the door. Sunshine will stick around for the entire day today and highs will warm into the mid-80s for most. Strong to severe storms will fire up in western Nebraska around 4-5 PM today. These will push eastward through the area overnight and will likely cause several severe thunderstorms to move into the area. Please be weather aware later today!

