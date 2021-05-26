CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Johnson aide lambasts UK government over COVID failures

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former chief aide lashed out Wednesday at the government he once served, saying people died “in horrific circumstances” because of authorities' failed response to the coronavirus pandemic. In a ferocious attack, Dominic Cummings claimed the government was slow and chaotic in...

