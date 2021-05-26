Ex-Johnson aide lambasts UK government over COVID failures

Top story: ‘Groupthink’ and ‘permanent crisis’. Good morning. Warren Murray here with Tuesday’s highest priorities. Britain’s early handling of the coronavirus pandemic was one of the UK’s worst public health failures, a landmark inquiry has found. The “fatalistic” approach of ministers and scientists exacerbated the death toll, says the report led by two former Conservative ministers. The UK fared “significantly worse” than other countries, partly due to “groupthink” and a deliberately “slow and gradualist” approach: Britain was one of the first countries to develop a test for Covid but “squandered” its lead and “converted it into one of permanent crisis”. Boris Johnson did not order a complete lockdown until 23 March 2020, two months after the government’s Sage committee of scientific advisers first met to discuss the crisis.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO