AllyAlign Health plans to expand its clinical and technical footprint with a recent investment from venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates. In an exclusive interview with the McKnight’s Business Daily, the company’s new CEO, Mark Price, said that lead investor NEA, along with participation from Oak HC/FT, Town Hall Ventures and existing investors Heritage Group and Ziegler, will help the Medicare Advantage insurance company build out its new technology. NEA, he added, “has helped create and scale hundreds of transformative healthcare and technology companies over the last 40 years. …With this investment, we have an opportunity to better take care of our senior housing partners.”