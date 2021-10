The City is continually looking for qualified volunteers to serve on our boards and commissions! We are currently looking for a volunteer to serve on the Board of Zoning Appeals. If you have experience in urban planning, architecture, engineering, historic preservation, real estate development, construction, fine arts, or landscape architecture, we encourage you to submit your resume by filling out our form. If you are interested in serving on the Board of Zoning Appeals, the deadline is October 28 at 5:00 pm.

