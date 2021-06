Kaushal Parikh moved from India to North Delta, B.C., six years ago with his wife and daughter. The rest of his and his wife’s families are back in Mumbai, where they have endured a pandemic nightmare over the past couple of months as India has been hit extremely hard by a second wave of COVID-19. Seeing his home country ravaged by the coronavirus, Parikh decided he wanted to do something to help, and he landed on a fundraising run. He was already entered in the virtual Comrades Marathon 90K race in mid-June, so he dedicated his run to the people of India, pairing the race with a fundraiser for Save the Children.