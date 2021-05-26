Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The CW Explains Why It Turned Down the Live-Action Powerpuff Girls... for Now

By James Whitbrook
Gizmodo
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlumhouse has begun production on its Firestarter remake. Get a look at the stars of The Tomorrow War. The CW is still considering a 100 prequel. Plus, get ready to say goodbye to Cisco on The Flash, and what’s coming on The Handmaid’s Tale and Superman & Lois. Spoilers, away!

io9.gizmodo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Efron
Person
Ronny Chieng
Person
James Wan
Person
Greg Berlanti
Person
Michael Greyeyes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Powerpuff Girls#Superman Lois#The Cw#The Cw#Movie Stars#Nickelodeon Tv#Comic Book#Universal#The Tomorrow War Amazon#Swedish#Tv Line#Bbc Radio 4#The Battersea Poltergeist#Mayan#Wol Parks#Temple#Red Jaguars#Remake#Character Posters#Flash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Cisco
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Nickelodeon
Related
TV Series/Film

TV Bits: ‘And Just Like That…’, ‘Ultra City Smiths’, ‘Vampire Academy’, ‘Dangerous Liaisons’, ‘Dave’, ‘Love, Victor’, ‘White House Plumbers’, ‘Powerpuff Girls’

Sara Ramírez joins the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That…. Stop-motion animated series Ultra City Smiths will feature the voices of Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Alia Shawkat, and more. Peacock orders Vampire Academy. Dangerous Liaisons Starz series adds Alice Englert, Nicholas Denton to its cast. Dave...
MoviesTVOvermind

It’s Time to Turn Disney’s Gargoyles into a Live Action Movie

It kind of feels that the Gargoyles story is moving in the right direction when it comes to bringing it back to the attention of the consumers, but one has to wonder when it’s going to happen that we’ll see a live-action version of the show, if ever. To be fair, it does feel like the right time, since Disney is surging and bringing back several ideas that have changed according to the current era. There is the idea that this show might have to be a hybrid of CGI and live-action since the main characters, the titular gargoyles, don’t really feel as though they’d be represented in the best way by using practical effects. From their different sizes to their appearance, practical effects likely wouldn’t cover what was needed, at least not in a way that would prove effective when it comes to really showing what the creatures are all about. Plus, the use of CGI could allow Keith David to come back and apply his voice to the character of Goliath, along with the others if their voice actors were interested in this project. The idea of a movie has been floated before, but obviously nothing has come of it quite yet, though people continue to bring it around now and then, as though to see if it’s going to stick this time. That’s about all that one can expect sometimes since Disney has been quite busy for a while now, and thinking that Gargoyles, a show that lasted for three seasons, would be given the type of consideration it needs to become a movie, is hopeful at best. It’s a hope that’s not about to die out just yet, but when the best that one can expect is the board game that’s on its way to the public, it’s hard to stay positive that Disney will finally pull the trigger on this idea.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

What's Up With The Powerpuff Girls TV Show? And 9 More Questions I Have For The CW

As a network that has never really been a consistent contender up against the Big Four, The CW’s reputation speaks for itself when it comes to crafting series and franchises that amass dedicated fandoms, from the Arrowverse to the Riverdale-verse to the All American-verse. And while big shows on other networks have taken pretty massive ratings and viewership tumbles with each year that passes, The CW’s shows still tend to hit the same audience benchmarks that they have for years. And it’s been a pretty interesting month for the network, thanks to an assortment of announcements regarding schedule changes, pilot decisions and new projects.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

Dove Cameron Shares 'Powerpuff Girls' Update and the Real Reason They're Reshooting the Pilot (Exclusive)

Dove Cameron couldn't be more excited to play Bubbles in the Powerpuff Girls. The 25-year-old actress is set to play the superhero in the live-action The CW series, which also stars Chloe Bennet as Blossom and Yana Perrault as Buttercup. The first look was shared in April, but in May CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz told TVLine that the pilot was being reshot after being deemed "too campy." The script for the pilot was also allegedly leaked.
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

Arrowverse order: how to watch the DC series the right way

What’s the right order for watching the Arrowverse? Many of DC’s best heroes have become part of The CW’s shared multiverse, being introduced through one of the large-scale crossovers before heading off to lead their own shows. What started with Arrow in 2012 has become seven disparate series, each with a distinct cast, and tone.
TV SeriesComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Stressed Western Synopsis Teases David Ramsey's Episode

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Stressed Western," the June 27 episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, which features the return of Sara (Caity Lotz) to the team, marks the halfway point of the season and presumably puts the team on a collision course with Bishop, the man who was responsible for Sara being abducted by aliens. It also seems that some of the pairings in the episode are going to be pretty unusual for the series, whether it's Spooner and Astra or a story centering on Zari and Behrad. It seems Constantine, who recently lost his tie to the magical world, will also turn to newly-identified alien Gary Green to help him fix that problem.
TVOvermind

Why ‘Toy Story’ Should NOT Get The Live-Action Treatment

A live-action/CGI hybrid might be a good compromise for a movie such as Toy Story since the artwork for a supposed live-action Toy Story is enough to give anyone shivers down the spine since it looks a little creepy. Plus, it would make a lot more sense to incorporate CGI for a live-action movie simply because making the toys look TOO life-like would likely turn a lot of people off given that these are kids’ toys that are being displayed. There’s also the idea that Toy Story might not even need a live-action remake since the tale has been widely accepted as it is and over the years it’s evolved enough that people haven’t really given much thought to going back to it. But as anyone can guess when it comes to remaking and rebooting movies, there’s always bound to be someone that’s going to wonder what it would be like to do this, or that, or the other thing, or make Toy Story into a live-action movie.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: Season 6, Episode 6: Bishop’s Gambit TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 6, Episode 6: Bishop’s Gambit TV show trailer has been released. Legends of Tomorrow stars Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Victor Garber, Dominic Purcell, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Lisa Marie DiGiacinto, Veronika London, Jes Macallan, Amy Louise Pemberton, Mathias Retamal, Shayan Sobhian, Adam Tsekhman, Jasmine Vega, and Arthur Darvill.
Moviessideshow.com

Geek Headlines- Captain Marvel, Death of Superman, Carmen Sandiego, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Marvel Studios has announced the full starring cast for Captain Marvel, which has officially begun production. The film will feature previously unannounced actors Lee Pace, Djimon Hounsou, and Clark Gregg returning to their key Guardians of the Galaxy and S.H.I.E.L.D roles. Captain Marvel joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe on March 8th, 2019.
Comicssideshow.com

5 Must-Read Comics Your Favorite Netflix Shows Are Based On

When it comes to providing binge-worthy content, no one does it like Netflix. Who hasn’t accidentally spent the day on the couch, watching an entire season in a day or two? Netflix shows are seriously worthy of staying in all weekend. But the widely-popular streaming company doesn’t only offer original content. In fact, many of its most successful shows are actually based on equally popular comics.
TV SeriesFox5 KVVU

'Gossip Girl' reboot trailer is here — VIDEO

HBO Max (which shares CNN's parent company) has released a trailer for the "Gossip Girl" reboot. Nine years ago, the original Gossip Girl website shut down. But after a new generation of New York’s young elite takes control of private school Constance Billard, the notorious blogger remerges as the number one source into their scandalous lives. #GossipGirl.