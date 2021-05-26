Will Texas update how it identifies kids with dyslexia?
Texas children with dyslexia could have an easier time accessing services if lawmakers quickly approve legislation ahead of a looming deadline. The Senate could consider a bill Wednesday that would bring Texas into alignment with other states in streamlining the identification process for students suspected of having dyslexia. It aims to make sure those kids get a more comprehensive evaluation for learning disabilities, opening up the possibility of tapping into additional services in their public schools.www.dallasnews.com