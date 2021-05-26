Cancel
Texas State

Will Texas update how it identifies kids with dyslexia?

By Talia Richman
Dallas News
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas children with dyslexia could have an easier time accessing services if lawmakers quickly approve legislation ahead of a looming deadline. The Senate could consider a bill Wednesday that would bring Texas into alignment with other states in streamlining the identification process for students suspected of having dyslexia. It aims to make sure those kids get a more comprehensive evaluation for learning disabilities, opening up the possibility of tapping into additional services in their public schools.

