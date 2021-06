ASHLAND – Ashland Town Manager Michael Herbert announced today that Ashland Police Chief Vincent Alfano has decided to return back to retirement effective July 1. “Two and a half years ago, I asked Vin to be interim Chief of the Ashland Police Department, anticipating that he would be someone who could keep the department running for a few months. Soon after, I realized that Vin was the Chief we needed on a more permanent basis for the next few years as the department transitioned and progress on the public safety building began to ramp up. He accepted that challenge and we have not looked back since,” wrote Herbert today, June 8.