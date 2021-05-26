Artpark Amphitheater will be a fully vaccinated site in 2021
Artpark & Company on Wednesday announced, “Following careful review of New York state’s recently updated reopening mandates for large-scale outdoor events, Artpark & Company upon consultation with the Office of New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, has made the decision that only fully vaccinated patrons will be admitted to public events of a capacity above 500 persons in the Artpark Amphitheater this season.www.wnypapers.com