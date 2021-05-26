Cancel
Artpark Amphitheater will be a fully vaccinated site in 2021

wnypapers.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtpark & Company on Wednesday announced, “Following careful review of New York state’s recently updated reopening mandates for large-scale outdoor events, Artpark & Company upon consultation with the Office of New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, has made the decision that only fully vaccinated patrons will be admitted to public events of a capacity above 500 persons in the Artpark Amphitheater this season.

