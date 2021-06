Lowell Catholic recently held its fifth annual Arts Week Celebration. The school was excited to be able to host an in-person event, which included a curated art-gallery walk, digital stage drama performances and band performances from grades 5-12. In addition to the in-person event, the Fine Arts Department included a Virtual Art Gallery that showcased artwork from students in grades 7-12, as well as digital drama performances. The theme of the show was ‘I look over at you and I see sunshine.’