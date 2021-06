The travel industry is bracing for more company collapses and tens of thousands of additional job losses after government leaks indicated no more countries or islands would be added to the “green list”.At present only Portugal and Gibraltar are viable summer-sun destination with no quarantine required on return to the UK. There are suggestions that Portugal may be removed from the green list. Holiday firms, airlines and prospective travellers had been expecting an opening-up of Mediterranean destinations in the first review of the government’s “traffic light” system for regulating international travel. Follow live: Portugal downgraded to amber list Instead, the...