More Than a Supporting Role: The Architecture of Performance Arts Venues

Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. A healthy society educates and questions its ideologies through an exploration of the arts. Music, theatre, and performance are all used by communities to challenge the status quo and introduce forward-thinking ideas to society. Performance arts regularly reflect upon contemporary culture and can be considered a time capsule of current events, trends and fashions. In this sense, they are often seen as an aspirational medium that projects an idealism of what could be. Song, dance and storytelling provide an engaging narrative for new ideas and can be an accessible resource for all classes and factions of society. The widespread influence of art can be credited with inciting change for centuries.