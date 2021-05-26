Montgomery County Baseball Returning to KQQF

For the second straight season, Montgomery County Cardinals baseball will be broadcast on 98.9, KQQF. The 2021 season begins on June 1, and continues through mid-July. The team features players from all around Montgomery County, including Independence, Coffeyville, and Caney. While they do play home games at Walter Johnson Park in Coffeyville, the team also travels around southeastern Kansas and northeastern Oklahoma. This year, games are scheduled against teams from Bartlesville, Nowata, Fredonia, and Pittsburg, among others.